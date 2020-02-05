Catch a free concert with The Philadelphia Orchestra this spring/summer

The Philadelphia Orchestra is truly providing a treat for all Philadelphians this upcoming spring and summer season. The notable City of Brotherly Love establishment has already been working on deepening ties to Philadelphians and making music accessible to all, and they do so through a series of free concerts. For the third year in a row, The Philadelphia Orchestra will continue its Free Neighborhood Chamber Concert Series running from February through July. The series features five chamber concerts around the city as well as a full-orchestra, sensory-friendly concert at the Eagles' NovaCare Complex.

“Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin has long championed the Orchestra’s work within the communities of Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Orchestra President and CEO Matías Tarnopolsky in a release. “As your Philadelphia Orchestra, we are dedicated to engaging and connecting with the residents of our beloved city through music. We look forward to inspiring others to build the foundation for a lifelong love of music, and to start education initiatives that expand access to the arts.”

Free orchestra concerts will take place at Cannstatter Volksfest-Verein in Northeast Philadelphia (Feb 16, 3 pm with pre-concert activities starting at 1:30 pm), the Barbara and David Loeb Performing Arts Center in Germantown (April 19, 3 pm with pre-concert activities starting at 1:30 pm), NextFab in North Philadelphia (May 10, 3 pm with pre-concert activities starting at 1:30 pm) the East Passyunk Singing Fountain in South Philadelphia (June 28, 3 pm with pre-concert activities starting at 1:30 pm), and the Philadelphia Zoo in West Philadelphia (July 26, 7 pm with pre-concert activities starting at 6 pm,) and the sensory-friendly performance at Philadelphia Eagles’s NovaCare Complex will take place March 1 (3 pm, with pre-concert activities starting at 1:30 pm.)

Each concert will feature either their own variation of a quartet (including string and woodwind at a few) or a few other musical accolades. Pre-concert activities will include games and giveaways, and events are free and open to the public. Anyone interested is encouraged to RSVP at philorch.org