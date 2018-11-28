All foodies and edible lovers unite. The Tasting Collective is the ultimate eating experience. The food-fueled group is based around the country and recently laid claim in the City of Brotherly Love. Members of the Tasting Collective have access to private chef-led dining events at top restaurants as well as exclusive perks to the best food-related brands.

Experience the Tasting Collective: the ultimate Philly foodie group

The members-only group creates an open dialogue between top chefs in the city and food-loving patrons. Participants are able to give critique, comments and praise to all cooking extraordinaires without hesitance, while the chefs get to put on an intimate show for the community. Every meeting is held at a different hotspot and the venue is turned into a stage for the chef to perform on. Multiple dishes are sent out throughout the event, each one carefully constructed and uniquely delicious. While the food is being eaten the professionals who constructed them are there to answer questions, tell stories and hear what the members have to say.

The Tasting Collective was originally started by Nat Gelb in New York City; soon after the group was conceived it spread like wildfire throughout the US. “I didn’t have a connection to Philadelphia before I started prepping for our expansion there, but I totally fell in love with it,” Gelb told Eater Philadelphia. “I live in Brooklyn, and Philly has a similar vibe — there’s a palpable energy, with this very vibrant, bustling food scene with innovative, small, independent, chef-owned restaurants.”

The selected restaurants in Philly are typically privately owned and are notified about the event in advance so they can plan to accommodate all the members that will attend. Sometimes there are even two seatings in a night. Members pay $50 a head, not including tax and tip. The location of the events that occur every other week are constantly changing, but Gelb assures Philadelphians they will have enough time to prepare and plan to attend. Non-members are allowed to attend if they are accompanied by a member, the guest fee is $25 per person.

Each meal is around eight courses and promises that no foodie will leave hungry. Every member has a scorecard where they can rate each dish and give feedback. Other cities involved with this delicious movement include New York City, San Fransisco, Austin and Chicago. Tasting Collective has a $165 annual membership, and all non-members can apply for a membership online now at tastingcollective.com.