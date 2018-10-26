Philadelphia's historic district, specifically Society Hill is by far one of the most beautiful spots in the city. Located right in the heart of the district is the eclectic yet homey establishment, The Twisted Tail.

The Twisted Tail brings comfort food to another level with their unique menu and atmosphere

From the outside, The Twisted Tail has a curious aesthetic; it's dark but welcoming, it truly plays well with the historic Philadelphia theme. Once inside the atmosphere raises the bar; the comfortable setting transports patrons to another time while the decor boasts modern and unique touches. In fact, everything about the restaurant is unique, including the menu.

The Twisted Tail invites guests to "choose their own adventure" when it comes to their cuisine for dinner. The strategy is intriguing, and it works. To start, the menu separates dishes into different sections, and customers can choose a dish from each section to split including options from their charcoal grill, savory vegetables, seafood, gourmet cheeses, meats and much more. Patrons get to sample a little bit of everything instead of just solely choosing an entree.

It's family style service upgraded; if you want one of the starting dishes all to yourself, you are instructed to claim the plate as quickly as you can. You might have to when you see the dishes as well. They taste as good as they look, and they look like artwork when they arrive. But trust that absolutely no one will leave feeling hungry.

The entree portions are all mouth-watering dishes; they are home-style comfort foods with culinary flair. Some of the menu choices include Braised Shortrib with wild mushrooms, spaetzle and horseradish; Jumbo Lump Crab Cake with mustard, turnips and pepper; and Harpoon-Caught Swordfish with eggplant, watermelon radish and herb vinaigrette. Desserts are indulgent and have delicious options that change with the seasons as well.

Aside from dinner, The Twisted Tail offers lunch, brunch, late-night, kid and other specialty menus as well including a family-style whole roasted pig with succulent sides.

Whiskey lovers will also feel right at home. The Twisted Tail offers an extensive and impressive variety of over 120 different kinds. They also have Whiskey tastings, local beer tastings, and cocktail classes. You can sample all of them as a member of their Bourbon Club and receive exclusive discounts as well.

You can enjoy the food and spirits along with live entertainment including blues music in their Juke Joint. Patrons also feel right at home in their lounge and club room area. All of the elements from the menu to the bar makes The Twisted Tail under owner George Reilly is a must-try spot in Philly. Learn more at thetwistedtail.com.