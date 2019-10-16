If you haven’t been to Philadelphia’s first game board café yet, you now have two big reasons to check this hotspot out.

Thirsty Dice is celebrating their first anniversary this weekend and offering a brand new happy hour

The Thirsty Dice recently announced an all-new Play and Stay Happy Hour that will run every week from Tuesday to Friday. During the Happy Hour, the Dice’s gametenders (think bartenders but serving up colorful games instead of spirited drinks) will pick five of their favorite games that guests can play complimentary from 5 pm-7 pm. Games range from classic favorites like “Clue” and “Monopoly” to unique finds that you maybe have never even heard of--- it’s really the dealer’s choice. As part of the cafe’s normal routine, each gametender will also provide assistance when learning the game and tips on how to play them most efficiently.

On top of the free gameplay, The Thirsty Dice’s new Happy Hour will also feature select $4 drafts, $5 bartender’s choice cocktails and $6 select appetizers. Drafts will feature picks from Dock Street, Doylestown Brewing and Kurant Cider, and the tasty appetizers featured during the Happy Hour include French bread pizza, pretzel sticks and The Best “Wurst”.

If you can’t make it in for the Happy Hour, stop by this Fairmount hotspot for their one-year anniversary celebration kicking off this weekend where everything will most certainly be chock full of fun and games.

This Friday (Oct. 18) take a crack at taking on an expert during The Thirsty Dice’s Beat the Gametender event. According to the release, participants will receive a stamp card and get one opportunity to beat each gametender. The catch? The games will be the gametender’s choice and will vary in genre and difficulty. Players will accumulate points as they battle more gametenders. At the end of the day, the player with the most points will receive the first year-long membership ever to The Thirsty Dice.

The rest of the weekend (Oct. 19 and 20) the Dice will be waiving all library passes giving guests access and free reign to over 800 games that call the game board café home.

The Thirsty Dice is also featuring some of their favorite menu items from the past year for the rest of the month to celebrate their anniversary including their grown-up mac & cheese (made with bacon, roasted tomatoes, manchego and habanero oil), corn dog lollipops, Agricola pizza (made with house-made vegan queso, pickled onions, Romesco and soy chorizo), bacon fat and paprika popcorn, patchwork Panzanella salad, Upside Down cocktail (made with rum, coriander, pineapple, black cherry and activated charcoal), birthday cake milkshake and more.

To start their second year off right, The Thirsty Dice is also offering a new membership program featuring early access to events, a member-exclusive library, secret menus and much more.

To learn more about The Thirsty Dice (1642 Fairmount Ave.) visit thirstydice.com