Top spots are offering specials for the Philadelphia Flower Show

Looking to celebrate all of the floral-filled fun? Metro has you covered.

Gabi

Located just a quick stroll from the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show, Gabi is an ideal spot to celebrate the floral occasion. The new French-inspired hotspot will be serving up a prix fixe menu (available for brunch, lunch and dinner) and a selection of botanical cocktails from Feb. 29- March 8. The three-course prix fixe includes Socca (a chickpea flatbread with roasted peppers, fresh greens and fragrant rosemary), Poulet a la Provençal (grilled chicken breast topped with braised tomato, lemon, olives and fresh Mediterranean herbs), and a Lavender Crème Caramel (made with lavender and vanilla-scented custard with caramel jus). To wash down the delightful meal, Philadelphians can sip on a few different botanical cocktail options including the La Vie en Rose (gin with rose petal syrup, lemon juice and Peychaud’s bitters), the Rum Pampelonne (pepper-infused rum with crème de violette, Luxardo maraschino and lemon juice) and more. Gabi will also be serving a variety of rosé wines by the glass, carafe, and bottle for the PFS as well.

339 N Broad St., gabirestaurant.com

Aqimero

The hotspot eatery located inside the Ritz Carlton will be offering a delicious libation for the 2020 Philadelphia Flower Show. Philadelphians can sip on Aqimero's Clover Club ($14) made with rosemary-infused blue coat gin, lemon, raspberry and egg white for a truly special treat.

10 Ave Of The Arts, aqimero.com

Garden Restaurant at The Barnes

With the Philadelphia Flower Show in full bloom, it only makes sense to celebrate the occasion at the Garden Restaurant at The Barnes Museum. Garden will be offering a delightful lunch menu and a three-course prix fixe dinner menu from Feb. 29- March 8, and all flower-loving Philadelphians are invited out to enjoy. Lunch dishes include ahi tuna Nicoise, grilled spring vegetable and quinoa salad, seared salmon filet, dessert tapas and more; while dinner options include smoked salmon tartine, warm cheese croquettes, a Croque Madame, profiteroles and more.

2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, barnesfoundation.org

Ocean Prime

The popular seafood and steakhouse will be pulling out all the stops with their Flower Show cocktail, the Black Orchid. The sinfully delicious drink will be available for $14 and is made with Belvedere Intense Unfiltered Vodka, St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, hand-squeezed lemon and white cranberry juice and will be served with an ice ball containing a blooming orchid flower.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Forsythia

The Old City hotspot from renowned Chef Christopher Kearse will be serving up their take on a classic gin and tonic to celebrate all of the floral-filled fun. Forsythia's RBG&T is made with Bluecoat Elderflower Gin, rose, lemon, Hummingbird Bitters and tonic and will be available for $14 throughout the duration of the Flower Show.

233 Chestnut St., forsythiaphilly.com

The Rittenhouse

Philadelphians looking to indulge in celebration of the Philadelphia Flower Show can head to The Rittenhouse to try their sweet new menu item created just for the occasion. The "fruit crate" dessert is made with a white chocolate orange mousse dome filled with a clementine honey cream center and covered in a candy shell to resemble an orange. The new tasty treat will be available during The Rittenhouse's afternoon tea from Feb. 29- March 8.

210 W Rittenhouse Sq, rittenhousehotel.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

All flower-loving Philadelphians can sip on Assembly's London Violette ($14) while admiring the gorgeous rooftop view in celebration of the PFS. The cocktail is made with Beefeater Gin, Crème de violette, elderflower, lemon juice, club soda and is garnished with an elegant edible flower.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, assemblyrooftop.com

Square 1682

If you are searching for a floral treat, head to Center City hotspot Square 1682. Square's Spring Is Here Again drink ($12) is made with a lavender-hued libation, color-changing Butterfly Pea Flower infused in Roku Gin, Italicus Bergamot Liquor, Crème de Violette, orange flower water, citrus and egg white, and will be available throughout the Flower Show.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Iron Hill Brewery

If you are looking to unwind either before or after attending the PFS, head to Center City hotspot Iron Hill Brewery. Iron Hill will be offering Philadelphians a flower show flight for just $8 with options including their lavender triple, jasmine saison, tangerine scream and pollen power wit. All of the enticing brews will also be available in 16oz pours as well.

1150 Market St., ironhillbrewery.com

Thirsty Dice

To take the Flower Show celebrations to a unique level, the Fairmount hotspot The Thirsty Dice will be serving up themed drinks named after garden-themed board games. Guests can both play these games and sip on the spirited cocktails including the Herbaceous (gin, thyme and blood orange soda) and the Kodama (vodka, chai, cranberry and orange) for just $11, or enjoy a sweet dessert. The Thirsty Dice's cup of Dirt is made with chocolate pudding, cookie crumble and sour gummy worms. As a special bonus, anyone who shows their flower show ticket or pass will receive $1 off a purchase of either a cocktail or a dessert from Feb. 29 to March 8.

1642 Fairmount Ave., thirstydice.com

Urban Farmer

The popular eatery located in the Logan Hotel will be offering PFS lovers a specialty cocktail for $14. The Riviera Holiday is made with Tito’s Vodka, lavender honey, lemon, Montenegro and nasturtium flower and will be available throughout the Flower Show.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Art in the Age

The home bar supply, bottle shop, and tasting room will be mixing up a Lavender Negroni ($14) in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show. The Negroni is made with one-of-a-kind Tamworth Distilling Damson Gin, Dolin Blanc, Lillet and Dashfire Lavender Bitters and will be exclusively available throughout the duration of the PFS.

116 N 3rd St., artintheage.com

Inchin's Bamboo Garden

The new Center City hotspot will be offering a special cocktail in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show. Inchin's In Bloom drink is made with vodka from local distillery Boardroom Spirits, grapefruit, lime, fragrant rose water and ginger beer. The spirited treat will be available at Inchin's for just $9.

1726 Chestnut St., bamboo-gardens.com