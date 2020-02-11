Pick up some sweet treats for Valentine's Day

Looking for some sweet treats for the holiday with your sweetheart? Look no further, here are some spots in the City of Brotherly Love to pick up enticing V-Day deals.

Lil Pop Shop

Lil Pop Shop is celebrating the heart-filled holiday with a “Bouquet of Pops” featuring three Chocolate Dipped Strawberries & Cream pops and three Raspberry Vanilla Swirl pops. All six pops will be available in the bouquet for $30 each, packaged in a box, along with dry ice if needed for transport. In addition to the enticing bouquets, Lil Pop Shop will also be offering two Valentine's Day-inspired pies: Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie and Rose Water Cherry. Both decadent options can be purchased as mini pies for $12 or whole pies for $30. The “Bouquet of Pops” and pies are currently available in their shops and for pre-order purchase via their online store.

Various locations, lilpopshop.com

Weckerly's Ice Cream

There is no better way to say "I Love You" than with ice cream. Weckerly's Ice Cream will be offering Conversation Heart Ice Cream Sandwiches as a play on the popular seasonal candy this year. The Conversation Heart Ice Cream Sandwiches are $6 each and are available in their Fishtown shop for purchase now through Valentine's Day. Also on Feb. 14, Weckerly's will have a few limited flavors of their chocolate covered sandwiches for sale as a trio.

9 W. Girard Ave., weckerlys.com

Walnut Street Theatre

Treats at the Walnut Street Theatre? Yes, that is true for Valentine's Day. On Feb. 13 and 14, Philadelphians can head to the famous theater for a buy-one-get-one ticket deal to Oscar Wilde’s incomparable comedy, "A Woman of No Importance," both of those nights. In addition to the sweet ticket deal, the first 50 guests at each performance will receive a free cookie from the Famous 4th Street Cookies with their ticket.

825 Walnut St., walnutstreettheatre.org

Cake Life Bake Shop

If you're looking to grab some delicious Valentine's Day sweets, Cake Life Bake Shop is your one-stop-shop. Philadelphians can pick up an assortment of goodies including a tasty variety of cakes (red velvet, funfetti, chocolate raspberry, pistachio rose and more), cupcakes, pies, scones, bars, brownies, plus their popular conversation heart cookies to make the holiday truly sweet and memorable.

1306 Frankford Ave., cakelifebakeshop.com

The Olde Bar

The Olde Bar in Old City isn't exactly offering sweet treats, but certainly delicious ones. On Feb. 14, Philadelphians can indulge in unlimited champagne and an assortment of oysters during an interactive class. Tickets ($40) are available through Eventbrite.

125 Walnut St., theoldebar.com

P. J. Whelihan's

If cocktails are more of your jam on the sweet-filled holiday, you're in luck. P.J. Whelihan's is serving up a variety of enticing cocktails including the Cupid’s Kiss (made with Three Olives raspberry, grape, orange and cherry vodkas, cranberry and pineapple juices, sour mix and grenadine) and the Strawberry Fields (made with Absolut juice strawberry edition, strawberry mix and ginger beer) and more. With 17 locations across Pennsylvania and New Jersey, there are plenty of opportunities to indulge this weekend.

Various locations, pjspub.com