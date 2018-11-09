All of the Philly bars and restaurants offering Veterans Day specials
Vets and active military members will receive discounted and even free meals.
By Molly Given
Published : November 09, 2018 Updated : November 09, 2018
Veterans Day is right around the corner and to honor those who courageously served in our country restaurants in and around the Philadelphia area are offering specials, discounts and even free food to all vets and active military personnel. Here is where to go in Philly for Veterans Day specials.
Landmark Americana University City
Landmark is offering specials this Sunday, a day before Veterans Day to all retired military. All day long Vets will receive 20% off of their bill including their usual Sunday specials: happy hour-priced appetizers; $3 Hamms 16 oz. drafts; $5 Landmark Lemonades; $4 Sangrias; $3 SoCo and lime shots and $6 glasses of Canyon Oak wine.
3333 Market St., landmarkamericana.com/ph-home
Urban Village Brewing Company
The brewery that specializes in pizzas is offering a free one for all active and retired military with valid ID. They are running the special this coming Sunday and Monday in honor of Veterans Day.
1001 N 2nd St., urbanvillagebrewing.com
The Chop House
The Chop House has earned the title of one of the top-rated steak and seafood destination in the tri-state area. Now they are offering a free deliciously sweet dessert to any military personnel with a valid ID this upcoming Monday for Veterans Day specials.
PJ Whelihan's
The massive and popular chain wants to honor vets and active military members this upcoming Monday and give them free 10-piece orders of their famous wings. The specials will run at every PJ Whelihan's location in the Philadelphia area.
Various locations, pjspub.com
The Pour House
All Exton, North Wales and Westmont Pour House locations will give away an order of their savory house wings on Veterans Day. The specials run all day long.
Various locations, pjspourhouse.com
Treno
Treno Pizza Bar is giving away one of their decadent Italien desserts to any vet or active military member this coming Monday. Just bring a valid ID and one of their mouthwatering sweet options are up for grabs.
233 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ, trenopizzabar.com
Landmark Americana City Line
This upcoming Sunday the West Philly eatery will be offering free appetizers up to $10.99 for any military personnel with a valid ID. There are plenty of delicious options to choose from on their menu.
2481 N 54th St., landmarkamericana.com
Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant
All Iron Hill locations will be offering veterans and active duty military personnel with ID or dressed in uniform any burger or sandwich and non-alcoholic beverage of their choice on both Sunday and Monday.
Various locations, ironhillbrewery.com