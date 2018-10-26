Weckerly's Ice Cream just debuted their limited edition Halloween themed ice cream sandwich

Halloween is the perfect opportunity to snack on something sweet and not just candy. For the third year in a row. Weckerly's Ice Cream is raising the bar when it comes to tasty Halloween snacks with their limited edition Halloween flavored ice cream sandwich. This year's flavor has just been announced and is available to the public.

In 2016 Weckerly's Ice Cream debuted their first spooky sweet treat with their “Veil of Shadows” sandwich made with caramel ice cream and homemade white marshmallow fluff sandwiched between two pieces of dark chocolate bark dotted with roasted peanuts, pretzel pieces and crisped rice.

Then in 2017 the micro-creamery debuted "The Creature" (pictured below) inspired by Frankenstein’s monster made with pumpkin caramel ice cream in between a chocolate cookie and a butterscotch cookie topped with dark chocolate peanut butter ganache and chocolate ice cream with cookies & cream marshmallow swirl with peanut butter icing on top and a tiny square of waffle cone separating each layer.

Now this year Weckerly's Ice Cream and retailers of the Weckerly's are offering their newest Halloween themed frozen goodie: "The Thing from Outer Space" inspired by Alien, the classic1979 science fiction horror film. "The Thing from Outer Space" is made with marshmallow ice cream mixed with green ooze aka plant-based green food dye and moon rocks (housemade malt balls and chocolate cookies), sandwiched between interstellar wavy cakes.

The treat is out of this world, literally, and is available now for a limited time at 9 W. Girard Ave and retailers of Weckerly's Ice Cream shop for $5. The best part? Weckerly's is channeling Willy Wonka: the packaging on 30 of the sandwiches will be wrapped with a gift card to Weckerly's. Be sure to unwrap carefully when you purchase this tasty treat.