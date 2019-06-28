Your new health hot spot, Wellness Above Walnut is now open 

Health and wellness are important to everyone. Whether it's taking time out of your day to de-stress, trying to drink more fluids, getting your regular check-ups in or simply altering your diet, we all are striving to live our best lives both mentally and physically. Wellness Above Walnut is here to help with that mission. The newly opened space is a one-stop-shop for all things wellness. Sisters Christie and Casey D'Arcy wanted a place where they could offer their services (Casey's Luminous Chiropractic and Christie's City Hydration) and also invite other wellness professionals in as well to set up shop and make maintaining a healthy lifestyle that much easier. At the moment, Wellness Above Walnut offers chiropractic services, IV therapy, massages (Paulina Walska's Muscle Melt Massages) and nutritional guidance (with Health Coach Jessica Sullivan). But the D'Arcy sisters want this to be a jumping off point for other others to join in and hopefully expand into a wellness mecca for all.

Christie and Casey sat down with Metro and gave us the scoop on what to expect at their newly opened health hot spot, Wellness Above Walnut.

How did you both get started in the Health Care Industry?

Casey: I actually got into chiropractic because of how much it helped my mom when I was really young. She had tremendous success with migraines with the chiropractors in the town I grew up in and I started to shadow the chiropractors, I just loved their lifestyle. It was very healthy and holistic. I knew I wanted to help people, I just didn't know in what capacity, and chiropractic is just such an overlooked industry---it's so underutilized but it's incredibly important and it has tremendous results to help people get well. I believe the spine is the most underlooked body part in our health care system because no one pays attention to it or checks it up until there's a problem. But it's just like any other body part, if you practice prevention you can avoid some devastating results.

Christie: I've been a nurse for over 12 years and worked in hospitals systems for over 14. I was in critical care, the ICU and the ER where we use IV therapy on literally every patient that walks in the door. So I saw the benefits, I think every nurse or any health care professional has always known it. When I was a travel nurse and out on the West Coast I saw IV bars everywhere, and I just thought it was a genius idea. It was kind of mind-boggling that the East Coast hadn't adopted it yet. So I decided to leave the ER and try and start my own business, I came back home and opened up my pop-up office in the back of Casey's chiropractic office. This little tiny four chair room ended up being incredibly busy and within our first year, we expanded to three different locations. So right off the bat, it was clear this was something people were interested in and excited about.

When did you decide to open Wellness Above Walnut?

Christie: It was about a year ago we started coming up with the idea of it because we were really outgrowing the space we were in. All of our clients value our opinion so they were asking if we knew where to go to get a good massage or cryotherapy, or here or there. We were constantly seeking out other health care professionals and entrepreneurs and referring patients and we all kind of thought what would it be like if we all worked out of the same space? It would just make it easier for everyone if they had one go to for all things wellness.

What does Wellness Above Walnut offer?

Casey: We are working on figuring out the membership aspect as we go. Most of our patients are taking advantage of everything that's here with the chiropractic, massages, IV therapy and nutritional health services with our health coach Jess Sullivan. When a new patient shows up we will do a kind of consultation to see what they might need. Physically they are coming in looking for something, and we [add on] if necessary. Maybe a massage would be a good adjunct, or if they're really dehydrated--- whatever it might be we refer patients to one another. But it's not quite a walk-in a la carte place right now. We will be offering more services. We want to add meditation classes and yoga classes at off hours, whenever the office isn't lively more or less. But what we really are just trying to create is a wellness studio, basically a WeWork of wellness. We want other entrepreneurs to kind of run their own businesses and take over their show. We don't collect a profit from their services so we are trying to promote entrepreneurship in the wellness industry. We want to keep expanding and open up in more and more space to have more providers. We don't want it to be like a beauty place or a spa, we want it to be about healing.

Wellness Above Walnut is located at 1315 Walnut St., Suite 1132. For more information visit wellnessabovewalnut.com