What to expect this year for East Passyunk Restaurant Week

If you live anywhere near South Philly, are a foodie, or just like to explore the city, you've probably made your way down to traverse around East Passyunk—and if you haven't yet, now is really the time.

East Passyunk Restaurant Week is back on Feb. 24 and twenty-five spots lining the vibrant neighborhood will be offering enticing lunch and dinner options at $15, $25 and $35 price points per person until March 6—so there are plenty of opportunities to indulge.

Big Catch Poke Bowls

This palatable section of the city offers something for everyone culinary-wise, with an impressive selection of eateries spanning from beloved neighborhood spots to experimental showcases of edible talent to cozy BYOs and even James Beard nominees.

“East Passyunk Restaurant Week continues to offer the best variety of dining options from an incredible collection of restaurants at multiple price points,” said EPABID Executive Director Adam Leiter in a release. “When you can choose between a diverse selection of award-winning chefs, neighborhood favorites, and some of the newest spots creating buzz in Philly, the only question becomes how many meals you can fit into your schedule.”

This year is extra special with the addition of seven new spots to the delicious roster. Townsend Wine Bar, the new spot from Award-winning chef Tod Wentz will be making its debut during EPRW and serving up enticing French-American fare along with a spirited repertoire of French wine for pairing; June BYOB will also be joining the list this year for Restaurant Week and will be offering mouth-watering choices including duck chou farci, hachis parmentier (French shepherd's pie) and more; River Twice will be offering an indulgent amount of options from their menu, which highlights local ingredients from our region including Heritage pork and Valley Milkhouse cheese; and Flannel will be sticking to their Southern comfort-styled menu items with country poutine, chicken and waffles and fried marble pound cake with bourbon syrup being added to the EPRW menu.

Flannel

Other new spots include Big Catch Poke offering signature poke bowls and build-your-own options, Redcrest Fried Chicken serving up tasty sandwiches, sides and mouthwatering buttermilk biscuits, and Triangle Tavern which will be the one of the go-to's for vegetarian and vegan eaters during the delicious two-week period.

Other enticing participating spots include Barcelona Wine Bar (featuring an array of Spanish-centric small plates and wine ), Bing Bing Dim Sum (serving dim sum from the award-winning Cheu Noodle Bar), Cantina los Caballitos (Mexican and margaritas), El Sarape (‘Best of Philly’ winner for outstanding tacos), Fond (‘Best of Philly’ winner for refined and flavorful contemporary French-American fare), ITV (French-accented New American shareable plates from Chef Nicholas Elmi), LaScala’s Birra (pizza, pasta and creative Italian dishes), Le Virtu (named one of the 10 hottest Italian restaurants in the nation by Zagat), Mamma Maria Ristorante (genuine authentic Italian recipes), Marra's (a delicious spot for families), Noir (Montreal-influenced Italian cooking), Noord (unique northern-European fare), Perla (Filipino cuisine), Pistolas Del Sur (inventive Mexican dishes and tequila spot), POPE (great food and even better beer), P'unk Burger ( a casual spot with delicious burgers, milkshakes and sides), Stogie Joe's ( a neighborhood favorite) and The Palace of Indian (Authentic Indian home style cooking).

River Twice

According to the release, Philadelphians can visit eastpassyunkrestaurantweek.com for full menus and to confirm days and timing of participation with each individual restaurant. Reservation information is available on the bottom of each menu page and diners can also follow #EPRW on Twitter and Instagram for last minute and hard to get reservations, even on the weekends.