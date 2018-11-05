Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center, formerly known as Wheaton Village is a nonprofit organization whose mission is to cultivate the exploration of creativity and include artists and audiences fully. They showcase their mission through the interpretation of collections, exhibitions, education initiatives and other opportunities for artists.

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center has plenty of exciting upcoming events

For over four decades the unique artistic village has received national recognition for their programs and one-of-a-kind glass blowing. Starting on Nov. 23 Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center will host their annual WheatonArts Holiday Studio Sale that runs through Dec. 2.

Guests will have the chance to purchase specialty glass items that you can't find anywhere else at a discounted price. There is free admission to the sale and studio glass prototypes, seconds and overstocks, glass by Melanie Guernsey Leppla and David Leppla, a wide selection of pottery by WheatonArts’ artist Terry Plasket plus WheatonArts Ceramic Studio Artists will be offered at discounts of 30 to 70 percent off of original prices.

Along with the Holiday Studio Sale Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center will also have their Big Glass Blast. Guests are invited to go to the Glass Studio and watch the Big Glass Blast Team design and create large-scale holiday-themed glass objects throughout the day. Visitors will have a chance to see past years objects on display as well, including the record-breaking giant glass ornament, glass fruitcake, and the world’s largest glass turkey drumstick.

WheatonArts also has new Family Days, by PNC Arts Alive. Every other Saturday WheatonArts hosts free workshops that the whole family can attend. On Nov. 17 visitors will learn about the creation of Tibetan sand mandalas, which is a form of meditation and create their own mandala using colored sand and a variety of objects to add texture and personal meaning. There will be objects available or guests are encouraged to bring their own as well.

On Nov. 23- 25 families will be transported to Legoland with the next Family Days offering. Guests are invited to create one-of-a-kind architectural prints, this particular workshop will use examples of castles built in the Middle Ages as samples while guests use the formats for stamp-printing with various sized Legos.

Wheaton Arts and Cultural Center prides themselves on having unique family-friendly activities as well as one-of-a-kind shopping opportunities just in time for the holidays.