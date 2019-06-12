Father’s Day is this weekend, and in celebration of the special men in our lives, some top spots in the city are offering specials, fun workshops and more for dear old dad.

Where to celebrate Father's Day in Philadelphia

Kensington Quarters

Kensington Quarters is changing it up for Father’s Day this year and offering a class that offers the perfect tools for you and your old man to cook an incredible meal together. The class will take place on Saturday, June 15th at 3 p.m. and will feature Executive Chef Matt Harper and Steve the butcher breaking down a whole pig, carving primal cuts and offering pointers for dad on where the finer points of the pig are. There will be unlimited High Life’s and Neshaminy Creek IPAs to sip, plus all guests can take home all the necessary goods required to recreate a Father’s Day BBQ at home, from grilling cuts, to spice rubs and farmer’s seasonal produce. Tickets are available online at kensingtonquarters.com.

1310 Frankford Ave., kensingtonquarters.com

Urban Farmer

Head to Urban Farmer this weekend to pick up dear old dad a Father’s Day Butchers Card. With the card, guests can indulge in delicious pairings such as a Snake River Farms wagyu burger (made with Birchrun blue cheese, caramelized onions and aioli on a brioche bun) paired with a Pizza Boy Murren River IPA or a 21 Day Dry-Aged, bone-in, 18 oz. New York strip paired with a Wagyu Washed Wild Turkey old fashioned (made with Turbinado syrup, orange and Angostura bitters) this Sunday.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

The Olde Bar

The Old City hotspot is celebrating Father’s Day with incredibly decadent options for an amazing price. Anyone can order Olde Bar’s lobster rolls half priced this Sunday, or their steak special (featuring a bone in Ribeye, coffee rub, red wine demi-glace, smoked blue cheese, Wild Trumpet and Enoki mushrooms and brown butter peewee potatoes) for a truly appetizing meal.

125 Walnut St., theoldebar.com

Art in the Age

Attend a unique Smoked Whiskey Cocktail Workshop to celebrate Father’s Day the most spirited way possible. The workshop will teach guests easy techniques for adding that savory smoke flavor to their favorite cocktails taught by cocktail specialist, Lee Noble. According to a release, cocktails include a smoked old fashioned with Kinsey bourbon and a smoked Manhattan with Kinsey Rye whiskey. The class will be this Sunday, June 16th from 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. and includes two cocktails, a Q&A about the history and trends of the cocktail world, a mixology demonstration plus the workshop. Tickets ($45) are available at artintheage.com. While at the one-of-a-kind bottle shop, you can also shop for a last minute gift for your dad (no judgment) like the limited-edition beaver castoreum whiskey, Eau De Musc.

116 N 3rd St., artintheage.com

Square 1682

Head to the Center City hotspot this Father’s Day to indulge in their surf & turf Benedict ($18) for brunch. This indulgent dish is made with shaved ribeye, sautéed lobster, house-made English muffins and poached eggs, all topped with a creamy hollandaise sauce.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Amada

Amada is serving up their incredibly enticing Spanish tapas for a memorable Father’s Day meal. The popular eatery will also be offering a $28 half lobster paella special (with saffron rice, Paprika aioli and cherry tomatoes) on Sunday as well.

217-219 Chestnut St., philadelphia.amadarestaurant.com

Libertine

This Center City hotspot is offering free steaks (yes you read that right) for all dads this Father’s Day. The free grilled beef ribeye will be available by request during Father’s Day brunch and dinner service. According to a release, in lieu of payment for the steaks, guests are encouraged to make a donation to the community center which serves the LGBT community of Philadelphia. There will be a donation line added to the bottom of all checks.

261 S. 13th St., libertinephilly.com

Red Owl Tavern

Red Owl Tavern is offering a dish that is fit for a king-- perfect for Father’s Day. Any Philadelphian can try ROT’s 14 oz Hereford angus ribeye for only $39 this Sunday. Pair it with one of ROT’s tasty libations for the ultimate meal.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Head to any of Iron Hill’s 16 locations to celebrate your old man this Sunday. The popular brewery will be serving up a three-course steak dinner special (starts at $32.50) with a prize-packed Yeti Cooler giveaway from June 14-June 20. The decadent meal will feature a traditional German lager, Das Boot; seafood bisque; a 16 oz. char-grilled Porterhouse steak; a Southern peach crumble served warm with malted bourbon-pecan ice cream and raspberry sauce plus more choices. Anyone interested in the Yeti Cooler giveaway (which includes two beach blankets, grill tools, and a $50 Iron Hill gift card) can inquire when dining at Iron Hill. The drawing of the winner will be on June 17.

Various locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Ocean Prime

If your dad enjoys a nice cut of meat with incredible flavor, look no further when making your Father’s Day dinner plans. Ocean Prime is offering a 32 oz Prime Tomahawk ribeye with caramelized pearl onions, wild mushrooms and a demi-glace paired with a High West Whiskey flight (features 1 oz pours of Campfire, American Prairie and Double Rye) for only $120 this Sunday.

124 S. 15th St., ocean-prime.com

aether

The new seafood hotspot in Fishtown is extending their hours this Sunday from 12 p.m.-9 p.m. to honor Father’s Day. Philadelphians and their dads can indulge in a luxe seafood tower, tuna tartare, scallops, a dry aged burger and much more all day on Father’s Day.

1832 Frankford Ave., aetherfishtown.com