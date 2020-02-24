Where to celebrate Mardi Gras in Philadelphia

Looking for somewhere fun and unique to celebrate Mardi Gras in the City of Brotherly Love? Metro has you covered.

Craftsman Row Saloon

If you're looking to celebrate Fat Tuesday in the City of Brotherly Love, Craftsman Row Saloon is where you need to be. The popular establishment will be decked out to the nines with all things Mardi Gras and will also be serving up menu items that will transport your tastebuds right to the Big Easy. Specials include the Masquerade Hurricane (made with light and dark rum, orange, pineapple and lemon), Saints Sazerac (made with rye whiskey, peychaud’s bitters and absinthe), Cereal punch (non-alcoholic and made with frosted flakes milk, nutmeg and vanilla), King of Bourbon Street Milkshake (non-alcoholic and made with beignets, king cake, white chocolate, cinnamon and beads), French Quarter Crab Cake (with creole spices, tartar sauce and a martin's potato roll), Creole Crab Cakes (with tartar sauce and fries) and Dirty Rice (with white rice, ground beef, chicken and onions.)

112 S. 8th St., craftsmanrowsaloon.com

Urban Farmer

If your taste buds are craving some Southern soul food this Tuesday, head to Urban Farmer to try their shrimp and grits. This traditional breakfast dish boasts a poached egg with fried shrimp and tasso ham over cheesy with creamy grits. The mouthwatering dish will be offered for $18 all day on Feb. 25.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Rex 1516

Being one of Philly's Southern comfort hotspots, it only makes sense to head to Rex 1516 to celebrate Mardi Gras. The South Street eatery will be serving up plenty of NOLA-inspired treats including Falernum Hurricanes (served with aged rum, white rum and falernum), and a King Cake Burger (served with an 8 oz. beef patty with cheddar, bacon, lettuce and house-made pickles on a king’s cake roll). As an extra special treat, guests can pair the King Cake Burger with a pint of Newbold and shot of Jim Beam for only $17.

1516 South St., rex1516.com

Khyber Pass Pub

The popular restaurant, bar and music venue is an ideal location to celebrate Fat Tuesday. Khyber will be offering Philadelphians a whole mix of Mardi Gras specials including a Nola Arabella Peach Sour, Nola Pineapple Upside Down Cake, classic Mint Julep, Corpse Reviver #2, a classic Hurricane and much more. The drinks and food aren't the only draw to this Old City hotspot on Tuesday—guests can jam to Drew Nugent & the Midnight Society from 5-8 p.m. upstairs where they will “second line" through the dining room and up 2nd Street throughout happy hour. There will also be a Craw Fish Boil ($20 for two pounds, while supplies last) being offered for all visitors who truly wish to get into the Southern spirit.

56 S. 2nd St., khyberpasspub.com

Assembly Rooftop Lounge

What better way is there to celebrate Mardi Gras than with a gorgeous view of the city? At Assembly Rooftop Lounge, Philadelphians can indulge in a NOLA favorite— the French Quarter inspired Hurricane. Assembly's delicious take on the libation is made with dark rum and a tropical combination of fruit juices, it will be offered for $14 on Feb. 25.

1840 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., assemblyrooftop.com

Chris' Jazz Cafe

When you think of a Philly spots with all of the NOLA ingredients, Chris' Jazz Cafe certainly is at the top of that list. Philadelphians can head to the popular Center City destination on Feb. 25 to really indulge in a Fat Tuesday celebration. From 11 a.m. to midnight, guests can treat oneself to a menu with a variety of Fat Tuesday favorites including jambalaya balls, alligator gar, crab mac & cheese, a crawdad cheesesteak, buckets of crawdad and much more. But that's not all. According to the release, Center City’s only second-line parade at CJC kicks-off with a strut around Broad and Chestnut streets, with members of The Hoppin’ John Orchestra leading the procession. The 10-piece ensemble is billed as, “Philly’s only Southern-fried jazz orchestra,” with horns galore and a taste for New Orleans good-time funk, vintage R&B, jump blues and early jazz. The second-line parade begins at 6:15 p.m. and everyone is welcome to join in the fun. The Hoppin’ John Orchestra will take the stage at 7 p.m. Admission is $15.

1421 Sansom St., chrisjazzcafe.com

Red Owl Tavern

Mardi Gras is always a party, especially for your taste buds. Philadelphians can head to Old City hotspot Red Owl Tavern to sink their teeth into ROT's Black Cod Po’ Boy ($14) topped with coleslaw and a mustard remoulade all day on Fat Tuesday. Guests can also pair the savory meal with Red Owl's take on a Sazerac - the “I’m Bringing Sazey Back! Yeah!” ($13) made with Bluebird Distilling Rye Whiskey to truly make the occasion special.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com