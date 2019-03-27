Spring is officially here, and that means the Phillies are back and in full swing. To honor the home opener this Thursday, March 28, some top Philly spots are offering deals for Phanatics. There are hot dog specials, free stadium deliveries, half-price apps and so much more—here is where you need to be to truly celebrate opening day the right way.

Where to go to celebrate the Phillies home opener 2019

Nick’s Bar & Grille

This Old City hotspot is celebrating the Phillies home opener with plenty of enticing specials and gourmet hot dogs. Guests can take advantage of $1.90 Yuengling Lager drafts, $3 Bud Light drafts and $12 beer buckets while also indulging in the hot dog selection. Dog options include the Oink (pulled pork, cheddar, frizzled onions jalapeños and bistro sauce $4), the Dutchie (caramelized apples and onions, kraut and brown mustard $4) and the Texan (bacon, cheddar, frizzled onions, jalapeños and chipotle aioli $4). Nick’s will be playing the game with the sound on at the bar and in dining room.

16 S. 2nd St., nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com

BRU Craft & Wurst

Although the home opener starts at 3:05, BRU is kicking off specials at 2 p.m. March 28. Phanatics can view the game with the sound on while also indulging in dollar dogs including the $1 Plain Jane, $1 Vegan Jawn, $2 Chicago and $2 Texas Tommy. Drink specials include $3 Allagash White and Captain Lawrence Oktojawn drafts and $3 drafts of a Pale Ale and an IPA.

1316 Chestnut St., bruphilly.com

Tradesman’s

This Center City hotspot offers an amazing location to watch the game with a giant ten-foot tall media wall and two 65 inch televisions on both sides downstairs and two giant HD televisions in the mezzanine lounge and bar upstairs. There is plenty of seating throughout the venue both indoors and outdoors, all with great views of the action. During the home opener guests can also enjoy half-priced apps such as $5 smoked onion dip, $6 Buffalo wings and $6 loaded potato skins, plus refreshing $3 house custom drafts.

1322 Chestnut St., tradesmansphl.com

Stove and Tap

Stove and Tap is celebrating the Phillies home opener with specials such as the dollar dog (a classic 6” ballpark dog with a hot dog bun and condiments on the side) and the cheesesteak and fries combo (a tap smoked cheesesteak with ribeye, beer cheese, cherry peppers, caramelized onions and a side of fries for $8). Throughout the rest of the season, the popular eatery will also be offering a $10 cheesesteak and lager combo available at the bar only.

29 W. Main St., Lansdale, stoveandtap.com

P’unk Burger

This Passyunk Avenue hotspot is starting off baseball season the right way- with $1 root beer floats, dollar dogs and $1 order of fries with any burger. Plus on opening day P’unk will also debut a new hot dog made with grilled salami, American cheese, fried onions and tomatoes for $1. But that’s not all, throughout the season P’unk is also offering free stadium delivery to tailgaters outside Citizen’s Bank Park for orders of $40 or more. Call 215-468-7865 for delivery and please have your lot number and cross street information handy if interested.

1823 Passyunk Ave., punkburger.com

SliCE

SliCE is celebrating opening day with a delicious offer- anyone who purchases any large specialty pizza or gluten-free pizza will also get a free small pie as well. The free small pie is available through dine-in, take-out, standard delivery and free stadium delivery. That’s right, SliCE is also offering up free stadium delivery to all tailgaters on opening day and throughout the remainder of the season (from the South Philly location). The South Philly location will also have the game on in the dining room.

various locations, slicepa.com

The Bottle Shop

Head to the Bottle Shop on Passyunk Avenue to indulge in some fabulous specials from 2pm-8 pm. Any Philadelphian can indulge in happy hour specials on opening day including $1 off drafts, $1 off wine by the glass and $1 off beer flights.

1616 E. Passyunk Ave., bottleshopbeer.com