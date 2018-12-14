Yakitori Boy, Philadelphia's own Izakaya Lounge and karaoke bar has been a staple in Chinatown for years. The popular Japanese "pub" offers a vast selection of tapas style dishes, sushi and more than 30 selections of yakitori skewers of meat, seafood and vegetables. But on top of all of the delicious food and drinks, this hotspot has so much more to offer.

Yakitori Boy has so much to offer, including new private karaoke lounges

Yakitori Boy has everything to tickle anyone's fancy. The ultra-chic yet warm atmosphere makes guests feel comfortable yet refined as soon as they walk in. The food menu boasts plenty of tasty options from sushi to grilled pork belly skewers to tempura ice cream, and every meal is carefully constructed to look as appetizing as it tastes. The drink selection is just as exciting; Yakitori Boy offers a wide variety of beers, liquors, wines, sake and specialty cocktails on top of other unique delicacies such as Japanese beers, Japanese whiskey, and exclusive bottles of sake.

The drinks and the food are just the start; upstairs you can find the ultra-impressive and dangerously amusing karaoke lounge. The whole room lights up as soon as you walk in, it's spacious, colorful and inviting. You don't have to be nervous about performing in front of a whole room of people either, Yakitori Boy also offers eight color-themed private karaoke lounges (for 6-20 people) located next to the main lounge, you and a group of close friends can jam out in complete privacy.

Both the main karaoke lounge and the private lounges receive full menu service for food and drinks, and the karaoke systems are equipped with hundreds of thousands of songs in 5 different languages.

Yakitori Boy is also going to be hosting one of the most sought-after New Years Eve parties in town. The main lounge is open to the public, but Philadelphians can also rent out a VIP lounge table or private karaoke room to help ring in the new year. The party in the main lounge includes festive party favors, a champagne toast at midnight and access to unlimited photo booth fun. There will also be both karaoke and live DJ entertainment in the main karaoke lounge all night long ($20, doors open at 9 p.m.)

The VIP lounge table (6 guests minimum, $95) gets you everything the party in the main lounge offers plus 4 hours of premium open bar, access to the VIP seating area and table service, complimentary hors-d'oeuvres and tax and gratuity already included. Reserving a private karaoke room ($95 per person for up to five hours) gets you everything the main lounge party has to offer (private karaoke room attendees have unlimited access to the main party) plus 4 hours of premium open bar, tax and gratuity already included and a call service button for prompt and efficient service.

Yakitori Boy is located at 211 N 11th St., Philadelphia. For more information visit yakitoriboy.com and to make a reservation email reservations@yakitoriboy.com