Everything you need to know about Mermaids at the Adventure Aquarium

Head across the river from Penn's Landing to visit the aquarium in Camden for an ethereal aquatic experience. The "Mermaids" exhibit brings underwater grace and glamour to a daring backdrop. The mermaids will join a variety of fish and sharks while swimming around the 550,000-gallon Shark Realm tanks. Get even closer with display windows the size of movie screens in the Currents Ballroom. Though the aquarium has had mermaids in the past, this year features a new happy hour event for adults as well as plenty of activities for the younger pirate and mermaid fans.

For kids, this exhibit is an entire day of fun right out of a classic Disney film. Search for mermaids with the help of pirate actors. In the Shark Realm, follow the mermaids as they swim through the tanks while doing tricks and blowing bubble kisses. The mermaids swim alongside the largest collection of sharks on the East Coast, stingrays and menhaden. Follow the mermaid treasure map to collect stickers from stations throughout the exhibit and find the mermaid on dry land. The meet and greet is a wonderful opportunity for kids to take home a special memory. Don’t miss mermaid and pirate face painting, complete with glitter tattoos, as well as sitting down to work on mermaid crafts.

Adults will have the chance to experience the "Mermaids" exhibit and a gorgeous cocktail party during the brand new SIPS Undersea happy hour on Nov. 6. Make it an exciting date or work event. Take a quick PATCO train ride across the Delaware River after work on Nov. 6 to head to the event, which runs from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The $30 ticket includes full access to the aquarium after hours and your first cocktail.

In addition to showing off their beauty, the Mermaid exhibit is an opportunity to help kids explore and learn more about one of the aquarium’s most important goals. The exhibit is thoughtfully planned to educate guests on ocean conservation and how they can help reduce their own impact, such as saying no to single-use plastics including bags, straws and cups. Kids can even ask mermaids on dry land about how they can help keep the ocean clean for their animal friends.

"Mermaids" runs from Nov. 2-Nov. 10 at the Camden Adventure Aquarium, located at 1 Riverside Drive, Camden, NJ. Visit adventureaquarium.com for more info and to purchase tickets.