Head to a.kitchen and a.bar to support worthy causes in a delicious way

It's time to give back in the most delicious way possible with a.kitchen and a.bar. Both of these Center City hotspots are teaming up with well-known organizations to help those in need and support worthy causes through the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and PAWS.

In fact, Philadelphians can head to both popular eateries right now to show their support. According to the official release, from Monday, March 25 through Sunday, March 31, a.bar and sister restaurant a.kitchen will donate a portion of their proceeds to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society in support of former AKA team member Anne Pagsuguiron, who was diagnosed and treated for leukemia.

100% of the proceeds from their Fernet Branca-based cocktail, The Giving Tree and every bottle of Peroni beer will go directly to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. Plus 50% of proceeds from Pagsuguiron's favorite dishes (crafted from the incredibly talented Chef Eli Collins) will also go to the LLS. Philadelphians can support Pagsuguiron by indulging in Chef Collins' burrata (served with long hot pesto and grilled Genzano bread) and confit pork belly (served with buttered brussels sprouts, farro and mustard jus) until March 31.

The tasty cocktail being featured this week was also made with Pagsuguiron's favorite ingredients; Fernet Branca and mezcal. Head bartender Sean Macguire crafted The Giving Tree boasting Fernet, mezcal, Dolin dry vermouth, lemon, egg white and Coca Cola. Philadelphians can sip on the tasty concoction at both locations.Then, on Sunday, April 28 from 4:30 pm until 7:30 pm, a.kitchen and a.bar are teaming up with PAWS (Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society) to help out our adorable furry friends with their Hair of the Dog Happy Hour. PAWS volunteers will be on hand at a.bar with adoptable dogs (weather permitting), and the bar will feature a special menu of drinks in partnership with local distillers Stateside vodka. A portion of all featured drink sales will be donated to support PAWS’ honorable mission: saving Philadelphia’s homeless and at-risk animals.

One of the featured cocktails includes the Old Dog New Tricks boasting Stateside vodka, grapefruit, Aperol, Combier and Yellow Chartreuse. a.bar will donate a portion of the sales from all of the featured Stateside cocktails available from 3:30 pm until close to PAWS.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is the largest funder of cutting-edge research to advance cures for blood cancers. Their research saves lives and the revolutionary new treatments originally discovered through blood cancer research are now being tested in clinical trials for other cancers. To learn more about the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society visit lls.org

PAWS is the city’s largest rescue partner and provider of low-cost, basic veterinary care for pet owners and rescue organizations that cannot otherwise access or afford it. According to their website PAWS is working to make Philadelphia a no-kill city where every healthy and treatable pet is guaranteed a home. PAWS has a boutique style adoption center in Old city, a spray/neuter wellness clinic in Grays Ferry and an adoption center and low-cost clinic in the Northeast. To learn more about the Philadelphia Animal Welfare Society visit phillypaws.org

a.kitchen and a.bar are located at 135 S 18th St., Philadelphia. To learn more visit akitchenandbar.com