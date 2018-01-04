Home
 
Alla Spina to host a ‘culinary cage match’

May the best chef win!
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : January 04, 2018
Chef Jeff Michaud and Chef Brad Spence compete in a culinary competition at Alla Spina. | Provided
Chef Jeff Michaud and Chef Brad Spence compete in a culinary competition at Alla Spina. Provided

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Italian restaurant Alla Spina will host a unique four-course dinner that is also a cooking competition.

Amis executive chef, Brad Spence and Osteria head chef, Jeff Michaud, will compete against each other using  a list of “secret” ingredients to prepare a decadent feast for guests. Tickets are $85/person plus tax and tip, which includes a beverage pairing.

The ‘culinary cage match’ is not the first between Spence and Michaud. Both competed before when Spence was victorious following his dessert course. Will Michaud win this time? It’s up to the people eating as their votes crown the winner.

What’s even more interesting is that both chefs have been in the food scene for over 10 years and both enjoy competitive fighting in their downtime: Spence boxes and Michaud does Jiu Jitsu.

If you’d like to attend the event, you can book your reservation here.

For more information, visit: allaspinaphilly.com.
 

 
 
