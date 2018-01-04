Alla Spina to host a ‘culinary cage match’

On Tuesday, Jan. 16, Italian restaurant Alla Spina will host a unique four-course dinner that is also a cooking competition.

Amis executive chef, Brad Spence and Osteria head chef, Jeff Michaud, will compete against each other using a list of “secret” ingredients to prepare a decadent feast for guests. Tickets are $85/person plus tax and tip, which includes a beverage pairing.

The ‘culinary cage match’ is not the first between Spence and Michaud. Both competed before when Spence was victorious following his dessert course. Will Michaud win this time? It’s up to the people eating as their votes crown the winner.

What’s even more interesting is that both chefs have been in the food scene for over 10 years and both enjoy competitive fighting in their downtime: Spence boxes and Michaud does Jiu Jitsu.

If you’d like to attend the event, you can book your reservation here.

For more information, visit: allaspinaphilly.com.

