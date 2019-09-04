Aqimero's new Grill Works menu features flavorful dishes like you've never seen before

When you walk into The Ritz-Carlton Hotel snuggly located next to City Hall and Broad Street, you most likely expect a grandiose lobby with high ceilings, chic decor and elegant comfort. You certainly do get all of that when you enter through the doors, but with the hotel's smartly stylish eatery, Aqimero, you also get so much more.

Aqimero has stood as a notable eatery in the City of Brotherly Love for years, and just recently the hotspot's Executive Chef, Vincent Giannini, launched a menu with savory items all hand-crafted on their new gadget, the Grillworks Langlier 42--- which also happens to be the only one located in Philadelphia.

Giannini spent months researching unique flavors and complimentary combinations with critically acclaimed chef and global restaurateur Richard Sandoval to find the perfect dishes to spotlight on the menu. According to the release, the menu is filled with contemporary wood-fire cuisine that draws inspiration from farm-fresh ingredients and features Latin flavors ‘ranging’ from Brazilian to Venezuelan. Both Giannini and Sandoval also found it important to use local fare to be featured, including poultry and dry-aged steaks from Bucks County Bounty and Indian Ridge Provisions.

“Working with Richard Sandoval, local ingredients and a powerful wood-fired grill has been a great experience as a chef. The updated menu lets us utilize the new grill to the fullest,” says Chef Vincent in a release. “We’ve added more dishes and components that come off the grill with a nice wood-fired flavor and beautiful char.

Menu highlights include ceviche amarillo (served with kampachi, aji, mango and serrano pepper--$16), street corn tostadas (served with bi-color corn, queso fresco, cotija, brown butter and tarragon---$12) grilled Spanish octopus (served with potatoes, salsa verde, confit tomato and olive caramel---$18), wood-roasted prawns (served with chorizo and roasted peppers---$28), Yellowfin tuna (served with hearts of palm, pineapple, almond and coconut---$28), roasted scallops (served with English peas, orange and beurre blanc----$36) and much more.

If you come with a group, be sure to also check out Aqimero's massively delicious Churrasco Board featuring a selection of picanha (sirloin cap), linguica (smoke-cured pork sausage), Iberico spare ribs and lamb loin.

Aqimero's Churrasco Board. PROVIDED

If you happen to have a sweet tooth after indulging in Aqimero's other savory treats, you're in luck. Dessert dishes include Alfajores (shortbread cookies with dulce de leche and coconut---$10), Mousse de Maracuja (passion fruit mousse served with toasted coconut and pineapple mint granita---$10) and Chocotorta (made with chocolate biscuits, coca, dulce de leche and cream cheese---$10). Pair each dinner dish or dessert with one of Aqimero's hand-crafted cocktails, delicious wine or champagne choices for the ultimate experience.

All of the dishes on the menu are wildly delicious, and the interesting flavor combinations are unlike anything you've ever had before. Every menu item is crafted with care and prepared perfectly on the restaurant's new culinary gadget. With the impressive new menu and the stylishly cozy atmosphere, Aqimero is your one-stop-shop for an incredible dining experience.

To learn more about Aqimero (10 Ave. Of The Arts), visit aqimero.com