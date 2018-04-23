Ardmore Antique and Vintage Market is this weekend

Ardmore Antique and Vintage Market is this Sunday, April 29. Haley Richter Photo

You did your spring cleaning and now, you deserve some new things! Perhaps you should make your way to Ardmore Antique and Vintage Market on Sunday, April 29 — a collaboration between Phila. FleaMarkets and Ardmore Initiative.

From 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., go hunting for antiques, estate jewelry, glassware, pottery, home furnishings and more at Rittenhouse Place at Lancaster Avenue.

“We are thrilled that Phila. Flea is back for another year,” says Marie Suvansin, executive director of the Ardmore Initiative. “The market is a great opportunity to welcome new visitors to Ardmore and introduce them to our wonderful small businesses and many great restaurants. We are especially excited that many of our downtown businesses are bringing family-friendly activities [including a scavenger hunt], to Rittenhouse Place to get the whole family involved.”

Here’s a list of confirmed vendors so far:

Alex’s Antiques: Looking for vintage silver jewelry? How about collectibles and coins? Make a stop here.

A Vintage Home: Need some new furniture with old world charm? A Vintage Home has been helping customers beautify their space for over 25 years.

Auerbach and Maffia: Perhaps your wardrobe could use some fashion-forward, modernist pieces? Check out Auerbach and Maffia, with their 20th century focus.

B & B Antiques: Art deco fan? Run, don’t walk to B&B antiques for their collective of vintage jewelry in art deco and art nouveau styles.

Eden Collective: You could use some new conversation pieces and Eden Collective has a collection of antique and vintage jewelry that’s up to task.

Godfrey’s Antiques: Good Godfrey! Find estate jewelry as well as collectibles at Godfrey’s Antiques.

Home Furnishings by Dolores & Bill: As the name implies, you’ll find furniture, china and other gems to enhance your space.

Irene Karas Textiles: In need of some new carpets? How about tribal weavings? Irene Karas textiles has your floor, windows and you covered.

J Hamilton Howard Antiques: In business for over 15 years, find antiques, historical images, art and primitive furnishings here.

LP Productions: Spark curiosity with unique antiques, artifacts and more at LP Productions.

Lynn Dennis Towne & Country: In business for over 20 years, you can find painted folk art gourds as well as primitives (old school stamps) here.

Mad Mattie’s Antiks: There’s nothing mad about Mattie, she’s just got great taste in vintage jewelry, clothing and accessories.

Meanderintiques: Need more costume jewerly? Check out Meandertiniques collection.

More Than Old: This vendor also has a brick and mortar shop in Old City, located at 144 N. 3rd St. They specialize in homeware with a focus on barware.

Newtown Carriage House: Find antiques, vintage jewelry, sterling silver and decorative arts here.

Nostalgia Collection: In business since 1985, find costume jewelry as well as a collection of Bakelite jewelry.

Nue Gallery: If you love handmade antique and vintage items, stop here.

Orville B. Lynn Antiques & Collectibles: Find everything from fine glassware and pottery to Asian artifacts here.

Past2Presents: Looking for memorabilia and collectibles? Past2Presents has the perfect gift for a loved one, or you.

Pocketbook Vintage: Need a new purse? Pocketbook Vintage has an extensive collection and displays it at antique shows around the country.

Shoemakers’: Like to collect coins? Shoemakers’ specializes in U.S. coins and currency. Maybe you’ll find a Ben Franklin half-dollar!

Souli Home Decor: Help the environment and make your home even homier with recycled and repurposed antiques from Souli Home Decor.

Stone & Wares: Find country, primitive and architectural pieces here — some of which are quite unusual.

T 2 C Mid-century Modern: This vendor specializes in mid-century modern furniture and lighting from post-World War II through the 60's.

The Pony Shed: Find all sorts of goodies at The Pony Shed, including vintage perfume bottles, dolls, fossils and costume jewelry.

For more information, visit: destinationardmore.com.