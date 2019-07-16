Everything you need to know about Ardmore Restaurant Week 2019

Although the City of Brotherly Love certainly heats up in the summer, the Main Line is home to one of the hottest culinary events of the season, and it recently kicked off with a delicious bang. Ardmore Restaurant Week 2019 is now in full swing, and any Philadelphian can take advantage of the prix-fixe lunch and dinner specials until July 28. Most lunch offerings come out to $10-$15, and three-course dinners run $15-$35 at participating hot spots.

“Ardmore Restaurant Week is one of our most anticipated events of the year,” said Ardmore Initiative Executive Director Nancy Scarlato in a release. “Ardmore is one of the fastest-growing dining destinations in the area and Ardmore Restaurant Week gives us a chance to celebrate established Ardmore favorites and introduce our newcomers — now with lunch AND dinner options. We are excited to announce that 20 Ardmore restaurants will be participating and are curating their menus now! Save the date and start making your plans now!”

Where to go for Ardmore Restaurant Week 2019

Ardmore Restaurant Week truly does have something for everyone, even the pickiest of eaters.

Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen

The authentic Korean hot spot is offering plenty of mouthwatering lunch and dinner options for Restaurant Week. Delectable dishes include galbi Jjim, mung bean jeon, Dduk baegi hae mul tang, LA galbi, boneless wings, citronade and much more. 31 E. Lancaster Ave., bambamkitchen.com

Local Wine and Kitchen

Local Wine and Kitchen is offering the perfect dining experience for ARW. Delicious dinner options include warm spring pea soup, Amish half-chicken, a rotating selection of cheese, watercress radicchio salad, a rotating selection of cakes for dessert and much more.

39 Lancaster Ave., localwineandkitchen.com

Positano Ristorante

Taste a little slice of Italian heaven when dining at this culinary hot spot during Ardmore Restaurant Week. Enticing dishes include ravioli aurora with prosciutto and peas, shrimp scampi red or white over Capellini pasta, broiled salmon Calabrese with olives and capers, arugula fennel salad with cherry tomatoes in a Gorgonzola dressing, Limoncello cake and more.

21 W. Lancaster Ave., positanoristorante.com

Besito

If you want to take your taste buds on a fiesta ride, Besito is the perfect destination for ARW. The culinary hot spot is offering a plethora of Mexican-inspired dishes for lunch and dinner including empanadas de costillas, iron skillet tacos, crispy chicken tacos, quesadilla options, tres leches cake and much more.

105 Coulter Ave., besitoardmore.com

The Bercy

The Bercy is truly taking their ARW menu up a notch this year. The French-inspired hot spot will be offering plenty of delicious dinner options including country pate, summer corn chowder, seared Scottish salmon, grilled steak “au poivre,” strawberry marscarpone mousse, a selection of ice creams and sorbets and much more.

7 Lancaster Ave., thebercy.com

Ardmore Q

If you are craving some juicy, saucy and savory barbeque in your life, Ardmore Q should be your first pick for Ardmore Restaurant Week. The BBQ hot spot is serving up irresistible dinner specials including smoked jumbo wings, Chipotle dippers, half-pound of smoked and brined chicken, half-pound of St. Louis ribs, half-pound of Italian sausage, mac & cheese and more.

64 Rittenhouse Pl., ardmoreq.com

For a full list of participating restaurants, menus and more information, visit destinationardmore.com.