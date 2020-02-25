Galleries at the Moore to host artist walk and talk

The City of Brotherly Love holds a lot of talent in many creative areas: The food scene is sublime, the music world is taking off, successful start-ups are becoming a regular occurrence, and the Philly art realm is just as impressive. The Galleries at the Moore are well aware of the blossoming artistic talent in the city, and to celebrate the up and coming aptitude, the popular institution will be hosting a walk-and-talk event with the exhibiting artists of "Emerging Philadelphia."

This event will give all Philadelphians the chance to check out firsthand the work of three emerging solo artists: Shona McAndrew, Matt A. Osborn and Stacey Lee Webber. According to the release, the showcase represents a glimpse of the range of materials, experiences and backgrounds embodied by our city’s community of creative thinkers. The artists create individual gallery experiences that speak to their respective artistic inquiries. By presenting the artists’ works in the same space, the exhibition invites viewers to consider the range of techniques through which contemporary works are realized. Visitors can immerse themselves in Moore’s interconnected public galleries while exploring themes of identity, process and imagination throughout the event.

“This show honors Moore’s commitment to providing an accessible platform for emerging artists and designers to showcase their work in a museum setting,” said Gabrielle Lavin Suzenski, Rochelle F. Levy Director, The Galleries at Moore in the release. “Philadelphia’s cultural sector is thriving and our goal is to engage emerging talent through gallery programming that highlights the young network of professionals who are working to keep the visual arts flourishing in our region.”

Untitled by Matt Osborn

Each artist has their own unique style.

McAndrew’s sculptures and paintings explore and question the almost inevitable social expectations put on the female form. What McAndrew strived to do with her showcase was to highlight the true form of female bodies no matter what shape or size—in other words, the work exemplifies the reality of what most females actually look like without any stipulations. McAndrew constructed the representations of the feminine forms and portrayed them each frozen in time while performing everyday tasks—women appear frozen in their intimate, most personal moments with no concern for the viewers’ perceptions, thoughts or early expectations.

Osborn’s paintings and drawings also delve into realism but tie it together with a fantasy outlook. Osborn's imagined representations of characters explore interactions of the ID, ego and superego in a unique and humorous way. Guests will see first-hand the young artist's use of colorful hybrid human-animal-monster imagery which makes it easier for imaginations to tap into expressing sentimental thoughts that create an unusually interesting dream world.

Lastly, Webber's exhibit focuses on the use of manipulated U.S. paper money and coins. In a day and age so obsessed with wealth and fortune, Webber intentionally destroys that thought process by intentionally and laboriously destroying, cutting and stitching pennies and one-dollar bills to elevate their otherwise nanoscopic value. This is Webber's first solo exhibit and her focus on creation rather than value is an impressive freshman feat.

"Trench Shovel" by Stacey Lee Webber

“The Galleries position Moore as one of the best art and design colleges in the country,” said Cecelia Fitzgibbon, president of Moore College of Art & Design in a release. “Through exhibitions like 'Emerging Philadelphia,' we serve our surrounding cultural community, and we also serve our students with the opportunity to take part in a high-level examination of contemporary art.”

Those interested in the Artist Walk and Talk can head to The Galleries at the Moore (1916 Race St.) on Feb. 26 at 6 p.m. The event is free and open to the public and is also wheelchair accessible. For more information, visit moore.edu