Audrey fans — there’s a party happening with your name on it

Get your big sunglasses, little black dress and pearls ready.

Get ready for an Audrey Hepburn-inspired party this spring. Getty Images

Audrey Hepburn fans better mark their calendars for Friday, May 11, because Drink Philly is having a party— Audrey’s Apartment Party.

Inspired by her role in the classic film, “Breakfast at Tiffany’s,” the event will take place at the Center for Architecture and Design, located at 1218 Arch Street.

Dan Lan Hamm and Spirit Forward will be serving up cocktails made from New Liberty Distillery spirits like Bloody Butcher Bourbon, Powderhorn Rye Vodka and Dreadnaught Rum.

As your sipping your cocktails, you can choose to dance along to the live jazz, or find a mirror to laugh and cry into. (Who could forget that background actor from the film?)

Of course, you’re free to channel any Audrey character you like, according to the Drink Philly website. In addition to Holly Golightly, you’ve got Sabrina, Princess Ann, Eliza Doolittle, Regina Lampert and many more iconic characters.

If you’re a dude who doesn’t feel like dressing up like Audrey, you can totally aspire to the debonnaire elegance of one of her many dashing co-stars. (My personal favorite? Gregory Peck, but Cary Grant and Humphrey Bogart come in at a very close second.)

Tickets to the soiree include all of your cocktails from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. and cost $50.

For more information, click here.

