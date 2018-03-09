Home
 
There’s a new spot to go axe throwing, Philly

Here’s where it is.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : March 09, 2018
Philadelphians have a new place to go axe throwing aside from Kensington's Urban Axes, and it’s just over the bridge in New Jersey.

Chopper’s Hatchet House had their grand opening party on Thursday, March 8 in Cherry Hill.

The 13,000 square foot space features 12 arenas for axe throwing, pool tables, darts, vintage arcade games, a lounge and a private event space with projection screen televisions.

Innovative Catering Concepts teamed up with Chopper’s Hatchet House for the party and provided appetizers for guests as well as refreshments.

Musician Brian Bachorz provided musical entertainment.

Co-Owner Keith Gibbons says, “We built this venue with events and special occasions in mind. We are excited to showcase our venue and invite the local community to experience the fun, safe sport of axe throwing for themselves.”

Another interesting fact to note about Philly’s newest axe throwing spot: Their general manager, Mike “Rupert” Moore, is the top ranked American Axe Thrower, after coming close to winning the World Axe Throwing League Championship in Canada.

You can check out photos from the event by HughE Dillon above.

Chopper’s Hatchet House is located at 1490 Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Cherry Hill.

For more information on Chopper’s Hatchet House, visit choppershh.com.
 

 
 
