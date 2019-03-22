BBBS Independence CEO Marcus Allen is headlining this month's Dine & Dish series

Every month The Bercy in Ardmore hosts its Dine & Dish wine benefit series where different keynote speakers delve into interesting subjects, money is raised and delicious food is served.

This month’s Dine & Dish series will feature CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region Marcus Allen.

Allen became the first African-American chief executive officer of BBBS Independence in 2013, and since taking on the role has worked with more than 200,000 children facing adversity in the Greater Philadelphia region.

Allen also spearheaded programs such as MENTOR Independence Region (MIR), Black on Track, Bigs in Blue, the LGBTQ Initiative and Mentor 2.0.

In 2016, Allen was appointed to the state advisory committee and the U.S. commission on civil rights by Sen. Patrick Toomey’s office. Long and short, Allen has quite an impressive résumé.

Marcus Allen, CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region AVERSA PR

Allen will be dishing out some of his secrets to success and discuss overcoming adversity while raising funds for his programs this Monday at the Dine & Dish series. Allen grew up in a single-parent household and experienced hardships early in life. When he was 9 years old he met his mentor and lifelong coach, who helped put him on the road to success. Allen will discuss his career journey and what it’s like being a major authority at Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region throughout the evening.

“Marcus Allen is a visionary leader, which is why I invited him to speak at this month’s Dine & Dish,” said Dine & Dish Founder Realtor Michelle Leonard in a release.

“Marcus is CEO of Big Brothers Big Sisters Independence Region, which in 2018 served nearly 4,000 local children! Marcus used his passion to overcome adversity and create change in the community. He emanates the inspiring personality Dine & Dish was created to share with the community.”

A portion of every dollar collected Monday night will go directly to BBBS Independence.

“It is the responsibility of BBBS Independence Region to ensure that every child has the opportunity to reach their highest potential,” said Allen. “I know first-hand that one-on-one mentoring is a major part of the solution, which is why creating MENTOR Independence Region was so important to me.”

The event will start off with a meet and greet reception at 6 p.m. followed by a three-course dinner from chef Joe Monnich and his culinary team. Dine & Dish’s monthly wine selections will also be curated by The Bercy’s Beverage Manager and award-winning Sommelier Steven Gullo. This month’s event menu selections will include French onion soup, Brussels sprouts, tuna tartar, lemon chicken, boeuf Bourguignon, roasted halibut, cauliflower bolognese and a chef’s sampler for dessert.

The Bercy is located at 7 E. Lancaster Ave. in Ardmore. Complimentary valet parking is available on Station Road off Lancaster Avenue. For tickets contact The Bercy at (610) 589-0500 or visit thebercy.com