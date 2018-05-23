Home
 
PHOTOS: Beats ‘n Eats 2018

Every meal should have a soundtrack.
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : May 23, 2018
On Monday, May 21, Beats ‘n Eats 2018 was hosted by Chef Robert Irvine at the Fillmore Philadelphia, located at 29 E. Allen St.

Presented by Live Nation and Comcast Business, the immersive food and music event helps expand opportunities for veterans and members of the military, with proceeds benefiting the Robert Irvine Foundation.

Over 600 people were in attendance, and enjoyed a seven-course, family-style meal prepared by local and celebrity chefs.

There were also music performances by both established and emerging artists.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information, visit: robertirvinefoundation.org.
 

 
 
 

