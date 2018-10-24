The best Philadelphia Halloween parties that you cannot miss out on
Philly is full of Halloween fun.
By Molly Given
Published : October 24, 2018
Halloween is not only the perfect holiday to enjoy some candy and dress up in a costume, it's also the perfect opportunity to experience some fantastic parties and unique events. Here are the best Philadelphia Halloween parties to attend.
Voodoo Bash at the Twisted Tail
The annual Halloween Party at The Twisted Tail includes live music by Mikey Junior Band and a costume contest with prizes awarded for most creative and scariest costumes. Even though the party starts at 9 p.m., the Witching Hour starts at 11 p.m. with different drink specials every 15 minutes. One of the most unique Philadelphia Halloween parties.
Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- 1 a.m., The Twisted Tail, 509 S. 2nd St., Philadelphia, free admission, thetwistedtail.com
Nick's Bar & Grille Old City Halloween
Come out for a night of spooks and spirits at Nick's Bar and Grille’s Annual Halloween Party in Old City! Enjoy a spirited line-up of menu additions, drink specials, costume contest, candy, giveaways, karaoke and more. Enjoy Monsterella sticks served with a spicy fra diavolo sauce, Gouhlash eggrolls, Fun size spicy shrimp burgers, Zombie shots (dark rum, brandy, pineapple, fruit juice), Buckets of Beer and Pumpkin-tinis.
Oct. 27, 9 p.m.- 2 a.m., Nick’s Bar & Grille, 16 South Second St., Philadelphia, free admission, nicksroastbeefbarandgrille.com
Come for the Boos, Stay for the Booze at Stratus Rooftop Lounge
Red Bull and Don Julio will be pouring festive cocktails for the occasion, and all attendees can wear their most creative or spooky getups for a chance at winning the costume contest. Also, guests will receive access to a candy bar and bug bar – yes, edible bugs.
Oct. 27, 7 p.m.- 2 a.m., Stratus Rooftop Lounge, 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, stratuslounge.com
Haddon Avenue Brews and Boos Pub Crawl
Treno, The Pour House, and P.J. Whelihan ’s are all offering spooky specials for the crawl. Partiers that stop at Treno can expect $4 Cape May Mop Water Cans and $6 Ghostbuster Martinis made with vodka, Midori and orange juice. The Pour House in Westmont will be running specials for $4 Dogfish Head Punkin Ale and Evil Genius Trick or Treat Pumpkin Porter all day. P.J. Whelihan’s will be offering $4 Blue Moon drafts and Peroni drafts, as well as $2.50 specials on Coors Light drafts, Coors Light bottles, and Coors Original bottles.
Oct. 27, 3 p.m.-10p.m., 124, 233, and 700 Haddon Ave., prices vary, facebook.com
Murder Mystery Dinner and Show at Red Owl Tavern
Join in for a killer night of dining, drinking, and sleuthing at the Murder Mystery Dinner and Show. Solve the spooky mystery from your table, alongside a tasty three-course dinner including beer and wine.
Oct. 27, 7 p.m., Red Owl Tavern, 433 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $90, redowltavern.com
Frankford Hall-oween
This Halloween, guests can participate in a costume contest and compete for prizes while enjoying drink specials and music by DJ Craig Dash. Victory Brewing is presenting the event so you can expect plenty of tasty refreshments. One of the best Philadelphia Halloween parties.
Oct. 31, 8 p.m.- 1 a.m., Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, free admission, frankfordhall.com
Dead Celebs Halloween Weekend at STATS on 17th
All weekend long enjoy sounds by DJ Stampon, DJ Ghost and DJ AKTIVE plus free or reduced cover depending on the night. There will also be a costume contest with a $200 cash prize for the lucky winner.
Oct. 26-27, Stats on 17th, 111 S. 17th St., Philadelphia, statson17.com
Tradesman's Get Spooked party
This Thursday is filled with plenty of thrills, enjoy some bloody cocktails & spooky specials! Dj N9NE on at 11 p.m., the party goes all night. Perfect if you're in the mood for some fun Philadelphia Halloween parties.
Oct. 25, 10 p.m.-2a.m., Tradesman's, 1322 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, tradesmansphl.com