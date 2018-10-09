The best spots in the city to capture the perfect Philadelphia Instagram
The city is full of great photo opportunities.
By Molly Given
Published : October 09, 2018
Philly is a fantastic city full of culture, food, interesting people and plenty of photo Philadelphia Instagram opportunities. In the age of social media having some great Instagram pictures is gold.
Rocky Statue
One of the more popular spots in the city, whenever someone sees the Rocky statue in a social media post, they know that means Philly. It's a spot you must visit and it makes a great picture opportunity as well.
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, associationforpublicart.org
Avenue of the Arts along South Broad Street
With the perfect view of City Hall in the distance and the glow of Philadelphia's theater scene to the side, there are plenty of opportunities to snap the perfect picture.
Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, avenueofthearts.org
Pats and Genos
Cheesesteaks are essential when you come to Philly. Even though there are plenty of delicious spots to check out in the city Pats and Genos are the most famous picture wise.
1237 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, patskingofsteaks.com
1219 S 9th St., Philadelphia, genosteaks.com
LOVE sculpture
The center point of Love Park, this sculpture embodies the idea that Philly is the City of Brotherly Love. A staple Philadelphia Instagram picture.
Arch St., Philadelphia, phila.gov
Race Street Pier
The view of the water, the backdrop of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the skyline of Camden across the water in the distance makes this spot an amazing Instagram opportunity.
N Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, delawareriverwaterfront.com
Dilworth Park
The park is located right in front of City Hall, and when the weather is warm, and the fountains are going it is the ultimate spot for some great snapshots. During the winter months is even better, you get an ice rink and festive holiday backdrop.
1 S 15th St., Philadelphia, centercityphila.org
Swann Memorial Fountain
Located in Logan Square, the fountain has a grand and almost regal appearance. With the city in the background, the fountain is an amazing place to take some selfies and group pictures.
Logan Square, Philadelphia, phila.gov
Magic Gardens
The Magic Gardens is iconic and unique to the city of Philadelphia. The gardens are the most extensive work created by mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar with plenty of amazing Philadelphia Instagram photo opportunities.
1020 South St, Philadelphia, phillymagicgardens.org
Friendship Gate
You know you're in Chinatown when you see the elaborate and beautiful Friendship Gate. The photo opportunity is perfect for Instagram.
Never taken a picture at the Friendship Gate even though I've been here forever. Thanks for dragging me out sis 🤦🏻♀️😅 . . . . . . . . . . . . . . #chinatown #friendshipgate #sister #bestphotographer #vscocam #vscogram #instagood #photooftheday #philadelphia #scenery #april #thang4
Arch St. &, N 10th St., Philadelphia, phillychinatown.com
Rittenhouse Square
The park is absolutely gorgeous any time of the year. The fall and spring bring beautiful colors, the summer months showcase the fountain and in the winter the park is decorated with holiday lights.
210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, friendsofrittenhouse.org