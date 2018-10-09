The best spots in the city to capture the perfect Philadelphia Instagram

Philly is a fantastic city full of culture, food, interesting people and plenty of photo Philadelphia Instagram opportunities. In the age of social media having some great Instagram pictures is gold.

The best sports in the city to get the perfect Philadelphia Instagram

Rocky Statue

One of the more popular spots in the city, whenever someone sees the Rocky statue in a social media post, they know that means Philly. It's a spot you must visit and it makes a great picture opportunity as well.

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, associationforpublicart.org

Avenue of the Arts along South Broad Street

With the perfect view of City Hall in the distance and the glow of Philadelphia's theater scene to the side, there are plenty of opportunities to snap the perfect picture.

Avenue of the Arts, Philadelphia, avenueofthearts.org

Pats and Genos

Cheesesteaks are essential when you come to Philly. Even though there are plenty of delicious spots to check out in the city Pats and Genos are the most famous picture wise.

1237 E Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia, patskingofsteaks.com

1219 S 9th St., Philadelphia, genosteaks.com

LOVE sculpture

The center point of Love Park, this sculpture embodies the idea that Philly is the City of Brotherly Love. A staple Philadelphia Instagram picture.

Arch St., Philadelphia, phila.gov

Race Street Pier

The view of the water, the backdrop of the Benjamin Franklin Bridge and the skyline of Camden across the water in the distance makes this spot an amazing Instagram opportunity.

N Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, delawareriverwaterfront.com

Dilworth Park

The park is located right in front of City Hall, and when the weather is warm, and the fountains are going it is the ultimate spot for some great snapshots. During the winter months is even better, you get an ice rink and festive holiday backdrop.

1 S 15th St., Philadelphia, centercityphila.org

Swann Memorial Fountain

Located in Logan Square, the fountain has a grand and almost regal appearance. With the city in the background, the fountain is an amazing place to take some selfies and group pictures.

Logan Square, Philadelphia, phila.gov

Magic Gardens

The Magic Gardens is iconic and unique to the city of Philadelphia. The gardens are the most extensive work created by mosaic artist Isaiah Zagar with plenty of amazing Philadelphia Instagram photo opportunities.

1020 South St, Philadelphia, phillymagicgardens.org

Friendship Gate

You know you're in Chinatown when you see the elaborate and beautiful Friendship Gate. The photo opportunity is perfect for Instagram.

Arch St. &, N 10th St., Philadelphia, phillychinatown.com

Rittenhouse Square

The park is absolutely gorgeous any time of the year. The fall and spring bring beautiful colors, the summer months showcase the fountain and in the winter the park is decorated with holiday lights.

210 W Rittenhouse Square, Philadelphia, friendsofrittenhouse.org