The best holiday events in Philadelphia to get you in the holly jolly spirit

Christmas is right around the corner, and although it's still not the festive holiday quite yet, Philly is still full of holly and jolly activities to prepare you for the most wonderful time of the year. Here are the best holiday events in Philadelphia to get you in the yuletide spirit.

Bar 57: Ugly Sweater Christmas Party

Sip on some delicious drinks and enjoy a magnificent view 57 floors up at Philly’s highest holiday pop-up bar while sporting your best ugly sweater. This festive event will also feature delicious bites from Di Brunos and Insomnia Cookies plus plenty of pay-as-you-go spirits. There will also be live entertainment from The Mummer's Fralinger String Band making this one of the best holiday events in Philadelphia.

Dec.19, 6 p.m.- 8 p.m., One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St., Philadelphia, $10, phillyfromthetop.com

Glorious Sounds of Christmas

Bramwell Tovey will be conducting the Philadelphia Orchestra for this magnificent show highlighting all of the best holiday classics. Expect plenty of beloved Christmas tunes like Jingle Bells and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas re-vamped with a twist.

Dec. 20-7 p.m., Dec. 23- 2 p.m., Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St., Philadelphia $28-$66, goldstar.com

Craft Hall Pop-Up Restaurant

There's no better way to get into the holiday spirit than by eating some festive and indulgent treats. This indoor restaurant located on the north side of City Hall features freshly baked bread, smoked meats, hot cocktails, local beers, wines and more.

Now-Dec.23, 12 p.m.- 9 p.m., 901 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, crafthallphilly.com

Franklin Square Holiday Festival

All of Franklin Square lights up to keep the holiday spirit in Philadelphia alive. Everywhere you look there are dazzling lights and festive decorations, plus cheerful holiday music will be playing to make this winter scene truly special. The light show runs nightly throughout the month of December and plays every half hour. One lucky guest each night will be chosen to kick off the evening’s festivities as the Igniter for the 4:30 pm show. Other fun activities during the holiday festival include a beer garden, train rides around the square, indulgent treats, Parx Liberty Carousel and Philly Mini Golf. The Franklin Square Holiday Festival is closed on Christmas Day.

Every night in December, 4 p.m., Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., Philadelphia, historicphiladelphia.org

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

The ultimate showcase of holiday hits is coming to Philly for an unforgettable show. The arena setting makes the whole show feel larger than life, and if this concert can't get you into the Christmas spirit then nothing will. A great show if you are looking holiday events in Philadelphia.

Dec. 21, 3:30 p.m. or 8 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $35-$75, ev15.evenue.net

Morris Arboretum Holiday Garden Railroad

The Holiday Garden Railroad features an intricate winter wonderland complete with a quarter-mile of model-train tracks, seven loops and tunnels, 15 rail lines and gorgeous model trains. The mini trains run past miniature scaled replicas of historic monuments and Philadelphia landmarks that are also lit up by thousands of twinkling lights. The railway is closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Now- Dec.31, times vary, Morris Arboretum, 100 E. Northwestern Ave., Philadelphia, prices vary, morrisarboretum.org

Macy's Christmas Light Show

Where else can you shop for holiday gifts while being entranced by twinkling lights, sugar plum fairies, dancing snowmen and other festive sights? Not to mention the show is narrated by Julie Andrews and accompanied by the Wanamaker Organ. This free show happens every two hours during store hours. Visitors can also tour the second floor’s vintage Dickens Village that features vintage dolls telling the classic story of A Christmas Carol. Some lucky visitors may even get the chance to take a photo with Kris Kringle at the end of their tour. Macy's is closed on Christmas Day.

Now- Dec.31, times vary, 1300 Market St., Philadelphia, free, macys.com/philadelphia