Not sure what to do for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly? You're in luck, there are plenty of bars and restaurants in the area offering up delicious Thanksgiving dinner dishes, specials and so much more. Wear your stretchy pants and come hungry, because there is plenty of mouth-watering food ready to be eaten in Philly this Turkey Day. Here are the best places to go for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly.

The best places for Thanksgiving dinner in Philly 2018

Bank & Bourbon

Indulge this year for Thanksgiving dinner with a special buffet, created by Chef Joe Thomas Jr. Delicious options include fresh oyster and seafood displays, carved local turkey and prime rib and an elaborate choice of pies prepared by pastry chef Amanda Kaewvichien. Reservations are recommended and available by calling (215) 231-7300, emailing info@bankandbourbon.com or visiting OpenTable.

1200 Market St., bankandbourbon.com

Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse

The popular Center City restaurant is pulling out all the stops for Thanksgiving dinner this year. The prix-fixe menu offers delicious dishes like butternut squash soup, slow roasted turkey breast with all the trimmings, pumpkin cheesecake and much more. Guests also can order from the full dinner menu with Del Frisco’s favorites like a Dry-Aged Steak or Wagyu Tasting. Reservations are available on their website; the prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu ranges from $24 for kids and $59 for adults.

1426-1428 Chestnut St., delfriscos.com

Chez Ben

The Old City eatery will be open for Thanksgiving dinner with delicious menu items including butternut squash soup, a traditional turkey dinner with mashed potatoes, candied sweet potatoes, green beans, cranberry sauce and delectable desserts like chocolate or bread pudding and butter pecan tart. Dinner is $39 per person, for an extra $20 a wine pairing with dinner will be included.

400 Chestnut St., chezbenbistrophilly.com

The Bercy

The Bercy in Ardmore will celebrate its first Thanksgiving on the Main Line from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Guests can select from the three-course prix-fixe menu for $55, or select a la carte options, plus kid's turkey trays are only $15 each. Delicious dinner options include pumpkin soup, Lancaster turkey with all of the fixings, plenty of pies and tarts for dessert and much more.

7 Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, thebercy.com

Red Owl Tavern

The popular restaurant will be serving a delectable three-course Thanksgiving pre-fixe meal with delicious dishes including pumpkin bisque, a turkey dinner complete with Red Owl Stuffing, whipped potatoes, maple cornbread and pan gravy, plus cinnamon roll apple pie or pepita pot de crème for dessert.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

The Twisted Tail

Headhouse Square's southern style hot spot is offering a family-style Thanksgiving dinner from noon to 10 p.m. on Turkey Day. Delicious dinner dishes include roasted Lancaster turkey, herb-crusted prime rib, pineapple-glazed ham, honey bbq glazed salmon and shared sides. Dessert includes mini pumpkin, apple and pecan pies. Dinner is $49 per person; children younger than 10 can dine for $25 and little tykes under 3 dine for free.

509 S 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Square 1682

Square 1682 is offering a delicious Thanksgiving dinner with a Caribbean flair. First-course dishes include your choice of beef barley soup, butternut squash salad, tuna tartare or sweet plantains. The main course includes roast turkey, whipped sweet potato, braised kale, cornbread stuffing, cranberry jam and gravy along with a Haitian Thanksgiving spread boasting roasted pork shoulder, brown rice and beans, charred sweet peppers, pikliz and pork jus. Dessert includes a choice of pumpkin pannacotta or dutch apple pie. Thanksgiving dinner is available from 4p.m.-9p.m. for $60 per person.

121 S 17th St., square1682.com

Dim Sum House

If you want a unique Thanksgiving dinner experience, look no further. Dim Sum House by Jane G's in University City will feature a full menu for a memorable Thanksgiving dinner, plus special menu additions including seafood dishes from the fresh and salt seafood tank including a giant Norwegian Whole King Crab that feeds 6 to 12 people. With plenty of space, Dim Sum House can hold up to 20 people in a group as well.

3939 Chestnut St., dimsum.house

CO-OP

University City's popular restaurant in The Study Hotel is hosting the ultimate friends-giving on Turkey Day. Guests are encouraged to bring three friends while indulging in a Thanksgiving feast with a traditional turkey dinner, complete with stuffing, cranberries and mashed potatoes. The dinner for four comes out to $100 and includes a bottle of wine.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

P.J. Clarkes

The classic saloon in Washington Square will be offering delicious Thanksgiving dishes on Thanksgiving Eve (4:30p.m.-Close) and Thanksgiving Day( 1p.m.-8p.m.) plus a classic brunch and breakfast menu on Black Friday. Dishes for Thanksgiving Eve includes ice-cold oysters, sweet & spicy roast nuts, port wine cheese and more. Thanksgiving Day dishes include roasted all natural Heritage turkey, mashed potatoes, corn pudding, sausage stuffing and more. Black Friday dishes include a Thanksgiving sandwich, pumpkin pie pancakes and much more. Plus check out some of P.J Clarkes specialty cocktails to go along with your meal.

601 Walnut St., pjclarkes.com