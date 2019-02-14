Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend

The Common

The new New American restaurant located in University City recently opened its doors, and already has gained momentous popularity. The Common was opened by Chef Patrick Feury and his partners Henry Chu, Kenny Huang and Michael Wei, and also features delectable culinary offerings from Chef Lucio Palazzo in the kitchen. Indulgent menu items include duck fat fried chicken wings, fresh house-made burrata, rigatoni with lamb merguez, pomegranate glazed eggplant, pan-roasted wild striped bass and much more. If you come for the food, you'll extend your meal for the atmosphere. The Common is chic and stylishly comfortable- the whole space is unlike anywhere in the city and anything but common. This popular new hotspot opens its doors for lunch and dinner.

3601 Market St., thecommonphl.com

Fork

Fork offers an oasis of upscale ambiance and delectable bites right in the heart of Old City. The cuisine is inspired by the Mid-Atlantic region and highlights local growers and producers who help shape that terrain. Dining at Fork feels like a special occasion, even if its just a normal Tuesday evening. Delicious culinary treats include dry-aged steak tartare, potato gnocchi, grilled trout, glazed pork loin and shoulder, espresso cream cake and much more. Fork is also open for happy hour, Sunday brunch and afternoon tea. That's right if you're feeling fancy head to Fork every Saturday from 12 pm-3 pm for an impressive smattering of sweet and savory treats and your choice of tea from a curated menu from Rival Bros. Fork is a great spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

306 Market St., forkrestaurant.com

Chatayee Thai

Newly opened hotspot Chatayee Thai is an experience that is worth a visit- or three or four- because after you dine at the Center City eatery you will be starving for more. Chatayee Thai is an amazing spot to delve into traditional Thai cuisine and to experience a one-of-a-kind regal atmosphere. The spacious eatery is big in size and big in flavor with decadent menu items that are a treat for your eyes and taste buds. Dishes include kang dang mussels, satay, savory options for pad thai, kang ped yang, kang longe pla and a daily option for the fish of the day. Chatayee Thai also hits it out of the park with cocktails offering unique twists on classic favorites such as their Bangkok Mule, Chilli Mango Margarita, "Gin"let, Burnt Old Fashioned and much more. Chatayee Thai is open for lunch, happy hour, dinner and also offers pick-up for take-out. A delicious spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

1227 Walnut St., chatayee-thai.business.site

A Mano

Philly loves their Italian food and Philadelphians adore A Mano. A Mano means "by hand" and anyone who loves Italian cuisine knows that homemade or housemade items really do make all the difference. A Mano states that Chef Michael Millon's menu follows the seasons; from Italy's hearty Alpine winter dishes to the heat of spicy Calabrian summers, and boy does it. Menu items during this season include chicken milanese, duck breast, barramundi, tomato gnocchi, tuna crudo, sea scallops and more as part of their four-course family style tasting menu. A Mano takes pride in their dishes and it shows, each one is carefully constructed and as colorful as the atmosphere at this quintessential old-school eatery. Dining here feels like a vacation and every single meal here is incredibly memorable. A Mano is a fantastic pick if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

2244 Fairmount Ave., amanophilly.com

Village Whiskey

If you're a burger person, Village Whiskey is your one-stop for the perfect one. The menu boasts delicious burger and make-your-own burger options along with decadent bar snack bites. Chef Jose Garces wanted a spot where he and his team could enjoy a drink and a snack after a long night in the kitchen and Village Whiskey offers just that- but any time of day. The best part? This popular eatery offers a comprehensive selection of more than 200 whiskeys, and you can sip on the refreshing spirits while soaking in the Prohibition-era speakeasy atmosphere. The Center City hotspot also offers a great beer selection, wine and plenty of unique cocktails to go along with their indulgent fare. Menu items include deviled eggs, buffalo cheese curds, shrimp cocktail, an assortment of oysters and much more. Village Whiskey is also open for happy hour, late night, brunch and has to-go menu options as well.

118 S 20th St., philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com