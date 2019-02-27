Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend

Jerry's Bar

Northern Liberties has become a hotspot for foodies, it seems that new and amazing eateries pop up every single day. But none are quite like the cozy neighborhood spot Jerry's Bar. Jerry's Bar takes the bar scene up a notch by serving not only craft beer, but also specialty cocktails, fine wine and plenty of delicious food. Menu items include pan-fried mozzarella, duck confit spring rolls, homemade pierogis, falafel, grilled branzino, pork milanese, parmesan fried brussel sprouts and much more. Philadelphians can indulge in these tasty dishes while sipping on an Old Fashioned, Jerry's Hot Cider, Lavender Moon or if you're there for brunch, an assortment of mimosas and Bloody Mary variations. The atmosphere pairs perfectly with the menu, it's laid-back, cozy, happening and provides the perfect backdrop for a memorable dining experience.

129 W Laurel St., jerrysbarphilly.com

Royal Izakaya

Royal Izakaya keeps a low profile; there's not a lot of pictures, not a lot of info on their website and a no reservation policy. In fact, there isn't even a sign, just a bright blue door that acts as the gateway to this incredible eatery. But once you dine at Royal Izakaya you understand why, it is so indulgently special that it only makes sense to keep it a bit hush, otherwise, it would be impossible to dine there with everyone knowing Philly's best-kept secret. Menu items include spinach ohitashi, grilled avocado, beef tataki, tuna guac, a plethora of yakitori and kushiyaki, plus plenty of mouthwatering sashimi and sushi options. Royal Izakaya also boasts an incredible drink selection with many one-of-a-kind spirits that you can't find anywhere else in the city. The best part? You can also find the refined and delicious eatery Royal Sushi in the lowkey hotspot. A fantastic pick if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

780 S 2nd St., royalsushiandizakaya.com

Libertine

Derek Davis’ latest creation is just what the doctor ordered for a delicious dining experience. Libertine perfectly captures upscale food with a playful, chic and stylish atmosphere, making it the perfect spot for a night out with friends, family or that special someone. The Center City hotspot has a rotating menu that is planned seasonally around what is available and freshest at the markets, plus their cocktails are enticing, delicious and so detailed you'll have to have two... or four. Menu items include fried chicken skins, Panko crusted Thai chicken buns, fresh ricotta dumplings, baked lamb meatballs, a lobster burger and much more. Plus the desserts are all heavenly and made from scratch. Guests can indulge in mouthwatering options such as a campfire s’mores flourless chocolate cake, carnival style funnel cake, coconut milk panna cotta and much, much more. Libertine is also open for brunch and has a late night half-price happy hour where customers can order Davis's Secret Chicken 2.0 for only $12 and more.

261 S 13th St., libertinephilly.com

Spice Finch

When you dine at Spice Finch you feel like you've been transported out of Philly and planted right in the heart of the Mediterranean. The cuisine is authentic, the atmosphere is airy and warm and the dining experience at this Rittenhouse hotspot is one that you will never forget. Delectable menu items include date truffles, stuffed grape leaves, lamb ribs, charred octopus, baked cheese, chili-chicken kebab, chocolate tahini cake and much more. All of these menu items pair perfectly with their unique cocktail menu that has plenty to choose from including gourmet frozen options. The experience at Spice Finch is what keeps patrons coming back for more, the food is unique yet comforting and the ambiance allows diners to sit back and relax while still feeling stylish and refined. Spice Finch is also open for breakfast and brunch. Worth a trip if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

220 S 17th St., spicefinchphilly.com

El Rey

If you are looking for a place to unwind, drink some enticing margaritas, indulge in flavorful cuisine and let your hair down- El Rey is the spot to go. The atmosphere is playful, lively and more than pleasurable. Dining at El Rey is always a fiesta, especially after you down a few of their insanely delicious flavored margaritas. Menu items include tuna ceviche, campechana, zucchini blossom and corn quesadilla, pambazo, chile relleno, a duck carnitas platter, plenty of taco options and much more. Other than margs this Center City hotspot also boasts an impressive spirit and beer selection. El Rey also has a notable brunch menu with mouthwatering options including Mexican french toast churros, truffled huitlacoche omelet, a breakfast torta, breakfast burrito, a Mexican pastry basket and much more. A fun spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

2013 Chestnut St., elreyrestaurant.com