The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend, May 10-12

Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hot spots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend

Scarpetta

Scarpetta is the real deal. This hotspot has an insanely prime location overlooking Rittenhouse Park, in fact, some of the seats in this eatery give you one of the best views of the park in the whole city. But the incredibly chic atmosphere, sublime service and view is not the only draw to Scarpetta. The food is delicious, undoubtedly the chef takes pride in what he serves, every bite is full of unique flavor and taste. Scarpetta also recently announced their $7 until 7 pm happy hour which features a brand new menu of gourmet light bites, craft cocktails and select wines by the glass and beers for $7 until 7pm Monday – Friday, available in the downstairs lounge only. Plus Scarpetta also recently unveiled their new Spring Tasting Menu, an unbelievably unique prix-fixe menu featuring seasonal dishes available Monday 5:30 pm. – 10:00 pm and Tuesday – Saturday 5:30 pm– 11:00 pm. Menu items include duck breast, arugula salad, espresso budino, tagliatelle bolognese and more.

210 W Rittenhouse Sq., scarpettarestaurants.com

Good Dog Bar

Good Dog Bar is a downright good time. If you're looking to spend an evening drinking some beer, grubbing on some amazingly comforting food and just letting your hair down- this is the spot for you. Good Dog Bar is two floors, and both levels of the restaurant offer a fun and carefree atmosphere while also serving up incredibly great menu items. Dishes include creamy mac and cheese, brisket grilled cheese, turkey and vegetarian chili, crispy squid, chorizo empanadas, plus their savory burger with cheese stuffed in the patty. Good Dog Bar has a full bar filled with plenty of spirited and desirable options. The best part of this hotspot? Good Dog Bar is also trying to help find forever homes for adoptable pups in the Philadelphia area, and have their very own adoption program with STAR (details are available on their website).

224 S 15th St., gooddogbar.com

Fat Salmon

If you are a big-time sushi lover, Fat Salmon should be your absolute go-to. This hip and laid-back eatery offers an incredible atmosphere for dining out, and a menu that is as pleasing as the decor. Fat Salmon offers a wide variety of sushi rolls, nigiri, sashimi, combinations, drinks and more. Mouthwatering options include a dragonfly roll, volcano roll, sea breeze roll, California roll, rainbow roll, spicy scallop sashimi, super white tuna sashimi, a tempura dinner, teriyaki dinner, a Katsu dinner and more. Fat Salmon also has a plethora of delicious beers on draft, house sake (they even have their own sampler), a ton of different wine and more. Fat Salmon is truly a treat, dining at this unique spot feels like a big night out on the town while still being reasonable in price. It's perfect for a sushi date night or a memorable evening out with friends or family.

719 Walnut St., fatsalmonsushi.com

Barcelona Wine Bar

This East Passyunk hotspot offers a lot. Their food choices are unique and indulgent, their drink selections are impressive, their atmosphere is extremely welcoming and light, plus they have an outdoor area that is to die for. Long story short, if you haven't been to this incredible dining destination, you need to head there ASAP. Mouthwatering menu items include a massive build your own charcuterie and cheese board selection, spiced beef empanadas, potato gnocchi, hanger steak, P.E.I. mussels, chicken liver mousse, plus a delicious assortment of paella. Barcelona is also open for brunch and has an impressive bloody mary bar during that service plus unique menu items such as their spice-whipped yogurt, olive oil pancakes and sobrassada hash. If you're a wine-o as well, you're in luck. Barcelona has everything your heart desires when it comes to wine, from red to white or from dry to sweet, or even from sparkling to flat.

1709 East Passyunk Ave., barcelonawinebar.com