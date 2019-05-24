The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend, May 24-27

Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hot spots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

a.kitchen + bar

This Center City hotspot is stylish in every single way. From the sleek and chic atmosphere to their artisanally driven cuisine, everything just works. This popular eatery also not only offers a fantastic dinner menu and tasty bar options, but they are also open for breakfast, brunch, lunch and happy hour almost every day of the week.Enticing menu options include fennel cured salmon, ricotta tartine, a lamb sandwich, bison tartare, a roasted black bass, a ribeye steak for two and much more. But that’s not all, a.kitchen also recently announced that they will be featuring Sunday supper service starting this Sunday, May 26.The service will feature a rotating menu of four delectable courses handpicked by a.kitchen. This Sunday’s menu includes a grilled flatbread with pesto, rabbit-mushroom lasagna with a spring vegetable ragout, a seasonal dessert and much more. Be sure to pair the courses with a selection from a.kitchen’s abundant and unique wine selection.

135 S 18th St., akitchenandbar.com

Café La Maude

If you can’t make it to Paris, don’t sweat it, this Northern Liberties hotspot is bringing the City of Lights right to the City of Brotherly Love with appetizing menu options, a Parisian-inspired atmosphere and more. Besides the whole vibe of the place being absolutely adorable, the hotspot also features tasty treats that are almost too pretty to eat including gourmet macaroons, cookies, pastries and more. Café La Maude also features an absolutely scrumptious all-day brunch menu with a French and Lebanese flair that really hits the spot any time of the day. Dishes include pomme caramel or tiramisu pancakes, Gaufre chicken cordon bleu, an open-face Mediterranean burrito, poutine, gypsy eggs, sweet potato eggs Benedict and much more. The cafe serves an appetizing selection of drinks as well, including gourmet coffee beverages, hot chocolate, espressos, assorted juices and more.

816 N. 4th St., cafelamaude.com

Xiandu Thai

Xiandu Thai exemplifies the word fusion. This popular eatery prides themselves on bringing together the bold flavors from Thai dishes and seamlessly fusing them with creative and unique pairings to provide the perfect ride for your taste buds. Xiandu is nestled right in Center City, and although this eatery is not huge in size it is in personality, taste and satisfaction. Menu options include Singapore laksa curry noodles, pho, pad si ew, an abundant amount of curry selections (panang, red, yellow, green, and massaman), pineapple duck, black pepper beef, a Hanoi pork chop and much more. This hotspot also has an enticing selection of small bites such as spring rolls, samosas, curry puffs and Asian tacos. Xiandu also features an impressive wine, beer and Asian-inspired cocktail list to choose from as well.

1119 Walnut St., xianduthai.com

Milkboy

Milkboy definitely has a laid-back vibe. If you want to kick back with your friends or family and just enjoy incredibly comforting food, unique drink options and still feel like you can let your hair down, Milkboy is the spot for you. There are two locations in the City of Brotherly Love and both offer their own vibe while still being similar with fun personalities and impressive menus. If you like to drink, try some of Milkboy’s unique shot options such as their spicy back, chocolate pretzel or PB & J, plus check out their extensive beer, wine and cocktail list. If you come for the spirited fun you’ll definitely be tempted by the food. Menu options include deviled eggs, mac ‘n cheese, crabcake sliders, disco fries, BBQ pork sliders, their signature Hangover Burger and much, much more. As an extra bonus, Milkboy’s South Street location also serves up Jim’s Steaks (yes, you read the right).

1100 Chestnut St. and 401 South St., milkboyphilly.com