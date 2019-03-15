Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hot spots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

Clarkville

Clarkville isn’t only West Philly’s best-kept secret, it’s the whole city’s best-kept secret. Tucked away next to Clark Park, Clarkville offers nothing but good times, amazing food and plenty of beer. Anyone who has eaten here knows how truly unique this eatery is, and if you haven’t had the chance to indulge in Clarkville just yet, now is the time. Mouthwatering menu items include braised meatballs, house-made manicotti, fried chicken (voted among the best in Philly), chestnut babaganoush, burrata and bone marrow, fried doughnuts and plenty of delicious pizza options including a kale white pie, honey pie, lamb pie and more. Clarkville also offers a tremendous alcohol selection with plenty of wine and beer to indulge in. A great spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

4301 Baltimore Ave., clarkvillephilly.com

Buddakan

Buddakan is not just a place to eat, it’s a place to admire. This modern Asian hot spot is truly an experience. As soon as you walk in the door, the first thing you see is the 10-foot-tall Buddha, waterfalls and chic decor. Dining at Buddakan feels like a treat. Every aspect of this Old City hot spot just works, from the bar to the place settings and the impressive menu. Delectable dishes include tuna tartare spring rolls, crispy calamari salad, tea-smoked spare ribs, edamame dumplings, lobster egg rolls, wasabi mashed potatoes, a whole Peking duck, pan-seared sea bass, grilled lamb chops, Dungeness crab sticky rice and much more. Buddakan also offers plenty of wine, sake and cocktails. The cocktail selection includes their Zen-gria, Rickshaw, Geaux East and more.

325 Chestnut St., buddakan.com

The Dandelion

The Dandelion offers a little slice of the U.K. right in Center City. As soon as you walk in the door, you realize this place is the real deal. There are unique seating areas, hallways, little rooms, curious nooks and of course the “ruff”-and-tumble “Dog Room.” It’s almost like you’ve walked into someone’s home and you happen to find an eclectic bar, gorgeous dining room and incredible food. Menu items include smoked salmon and trout kedgeree cakes, house-made ricotta, market oysters, crispy Hampshire pork belly, steak and chips, lemon barley risotto, bangers and mash, triple-cooked chips and much more. The Dandelion also offers an impressive beverage menu with a lot of variety, a mouthwatering brunch menu, lunch menu and afternoon tea. A delicious pick if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

124 S. 18th St., thedandelionpub.com

Radicchio Cafe

Need a break from the city? Head to the Radicchio Cafe to escape for a while — even though this hot spot is in the heart of Northern Liberties, it’s the perfect spot to hide away and indulge in absolutely amazing Italian fare. There are a lot of incredible Italian spots in Philly, but this eatery offers the same level of cuisine for an unbeatable price. Plus, the experience itself is worth the trip. Enticing menu items include broccoli rabe with sausages, grilled octopus, veal milanese, dover sole, chicken sorrentina, fusili toto, gnocchi, plenty of incredible spaghetti selections and much more. Everything is fresh and delicious, from the bread to the sauce. After dinner be sure to indulge in their incredible gelato and coffee selection. This Northern Liberties gem is BYOB and always an amazing time.

402 Wood St., radicchiophilly.com

Toasted Walnut

If you want to kick back and let your hair down, head to Toasted Walnut. This hot spot has served as a release from the everyday stress of life for years — and when you dine or drink there, you see why. There’s a lit-up bar, intimate seating, a mezzanine area, a VIP room and a beer pong table that is always ready to use. How does a place with this fun an atmosphere manage to have incredible food as well? Who knows, but Toasted Walnut knocks it out of the park, culinarily speaking. Menu items include shrimp dumplings, deviled eggs, a build-your-own mac and cheese skillet, popcorn chicken, a vegan burger, a Memphis stacker and much more. And if you come for the fun, you’ll stay for the drinks, with plenty of amazing beer, wine, spirits and cocktail options.

1316 Walnut St., toastedwalnut.com