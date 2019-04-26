Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hot spots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

Tinto

The wildly popular Spanish tapas hotspot Tinto is Chef Jose Garces' pride and joy, and once you take your first bite of one of the mouthwatering meals, you will understand why. Recently Tinto revamped their already impressive menu with 18 brand new dishes all inspired from Garces time in Spain. Enticing new dishes include montadito de pancita (pork belly toast), txangurro donostia (deviled crab), gambas en chocolate (shrimp in chocolate sauce), polluelo (red chili braised chicken), chorifito (chorizo and beef burgers) and much more. Tinto offers an amazing atmosphere, the whole space has such a warm ambiance and you feel as though you are dining out on vacation and truly are transported out of Philadelphia. Offering the indulgent Spanish cuisine tapas-style makes this Center City hotspot the perfect dining destination for friends, family and loved ones. While dining at Tinto be sure to check out their impressive wine, cocktail and spirit collection as well.

114 S 20th St, philadelphia.tintorestaurant.com

SouthGate

SouthGate is the perfect spot to indulge in some amazing food, kick back with friends and truly just treat yourself. The intense Korean flavors complement the laidback vibe perfectly, and both create a recipe for an amazing dining experience. Appetizing dishes include kimchi, eggplant namul, short rib ho-ppang steamed buns, vegetable mandoo dumplings, tempura calamari and shishito peppers, seafood pajeon, octopus dduk kochi skewers and more. This south Philly hotspot also is adventurous with their drink menu offering a colorful array of cocktails such as their Korombian Sake Punch, Seoul sour, variety of Asian spirtis and more. Be sure to check out SouthGate on the weekends as well to try some of their interesting brunch options including their green tea waffle, kimchi poutine, bibimbap scramble and more.

1801 Lombard St., southgatephilly.com

Art Bar

This unqiue hotspot is located inside the Sonesta Philadelphia Rittenhouse Square Hotel, and even though this bar isn't large in size it is in flavor, presentation and comfort. This Center city hotspot prides itself on food presentation and believes that every dish should look as good as it tastes. Sticking to it's name, Art Bar's philosophy (according to the official site) is to provide gastronomic specialties that are both delectable and designed with art in mind. Philadelphians can scoop up some of their tasty breakfast offerings, or come back in the evening for their small plate and dinner selection. Mouthwatering dishes include, a cheese and charcuterie board, indulgent wings served with fried plantains, a smoked cheddar burger on a pretzel bun, rhubarb and strawberry bread pudding and more. The cocktails look and taste just as decadent as the food- the whole experience is simply a work of art.

16 S 18th St., sonesta.com

Estia

Sometimes you just want to dress up, eat some incredibly irresistible food, sip on high-end cocktails and feel like a million bucks (without spending it), that's where Estia comes in. Estia offers amazing Meditteranean fare and a vast number of enticing menus for dinner, lunch, prix-fixe lunch, brunch, happy hour, whole fish, dessert and a pre-theater meal. A few delectable options include spanakopita, tuna tartare, jumbo African prawns, Chilean sea bass plaki, lobster pasta, salted caramel baklava, chocolate pudding cake and so much more. Be sure to check out Esta's impressive raw bar, spread and cocktail selection as well. Delicious hand-crafted cocktails include their Burnt Manhatten, Pomegranate Margarita, Mastika Mule and more.

1405-07 Locust St., estiarestaurant.com

La Viola

If you want an old-school bistro vibe with an incredibly authentic and decadent Italian menu- La Viola has got you covered. This eatery is the real deal, the hotspot opened almost two decades ago and has continuously provided delicious cuisine from the Abruzzo region of Italy to Philadelphians for years. When dining at La Viola you feel like you are dining with family, even in a room full of strangers. There are few places that achieve that atmosphere as beautifully as La Viola does, and the food is to die for as well. Menu options include stuffed veal medallions, arborio rice with shrimp and peas in a porcini mushroom sauce, homemade ravioli stuffed with lobster in a pink vodka sauce, a chicken cutlet with fresh mozzarella and plum tomatoes in a rich tomato sauce and much, much more. La Viola is BYOB and cash only.

253 S 16th St., laviolaphiladelphia.com