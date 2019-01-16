Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend

Fond

The cozy and bright hotspot located in East Passyunk takes modern-American cuisine up a notch. The bar and dining room area are stylishly quaint with greenery and oversized windows overlooking the neighborhood to create the perfect relaxing ambiance. The drink selection is sublime with a variety of beers, unique cocktails and an expertly curated wine list. The menu boasts mouth-watering selections such as Broccolini Caesar, Crispy Pork Rillettes, Hanger Steak and an option for a 5-course or 7-course tasting menu. Fond also offers a delicious brunch and bar menu that you will be more than fond of eating.

1537 S 11th St., fondphilly.com

Sampan

Sampan is a hotspot for happy hour and dinner, and there is a good reason why. Not only is their cocktail and drink selection out of this world, but their food is also incomparable. Some would even dare to say they have the best happy hour selection in the city. Menu items include Cheesesteak Bao, Rabbit Egg Rolls, Korean BBQ Beef, Crispy Rock Shrimp, Peking Duck and much more. The atmosphere is a feast for your eyes as well, its chic, stylish and impressive to say the least. Sampan also has an outside back bar (Graffiti Bar) that offers some of Sampan's menu items and has heaters so Philadelphians can enjoy it even during the cold months. A great spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

124 S 13th St., sampanphilly.com

Brauhaus Schmitz

Prost! If you're a fan of German fare and lots of beer Brauhaus Schmitz is the place to go. With a fun, upbeat Biergarten atmosphere, it is almost impossible not to have a good time. Their drink list is vast and extensive with 30 German beers on draft and over 50 in bottle. You may come for the drinks, but you will stay for the food. Brauhaus Schmitz's menu boasts house-made sausages, Schnitzel and their award-winning Schweinshaxe. Other authentically delicious menu items include Kartoffelsalat, Spätzle, Apfelmus, HasEenpfeffer and much more. This little slice of German heaven on South Street is a must, especially if you are looking for an unforgettable time.

718 South St., brauhausschmitz.com

Barra Rossa

Barra Rossa knows how to bring the atmosphere of Italy right to the City of Brotherly Love. As soon as you walk in you see a sleek, stylish and welcoming bar area. You're impressed already but then you realize there is an upstairs as well. The upstairs offers a gorgeous dining room with a huge bar providing plenty of space to sit back with friends and have a fantastic meal. Barra Rossa's delicious menu includes Prosciutto di Parma, Taleggio, Zuppa del Minestrone, Grilled Salmon, Raspberry Chicken, Eggplant Parmesan and a mouth-watering selection of pizzas. Barra Rossa also offers a happy hour menu, plenty of drinks, wine and cocktail selections and a tasty lunch menu. A perfect spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

929 Walnut St., barrarossa.com

Oloroso

If you haven't had Spanish Tapas before, you need to, and you need to try it from Oloroso. The hotspot embraces the culture of Europe even including a siesta that offers tapas selections served alongside your drink, a nod to the tradition of Ir de tapas. There is no better way to experience Oloroso than with friends, sharing in the indulgent meal selections with loved ones makes the whole dinner that much more special. Tempting menu items include Marinated Tuna, Squid Ink Rice, Paella Verde, Scallops Con Batata, Wood Oven Pork Belly and much more. Oloroso also offers a five-course tasting menu and a roasted half pig's head.

1121 Walnut St., olorosophilly.com