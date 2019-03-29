Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hot spots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

The best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend

Aether

Nestled in the vibrant Fishtown neighborhood is Philly’s hottest new seafood spot, aether. As soon as you walk in the door you feel relaxed — the ambiance, lighting and overall vibe are inviting, yet upscale. Once you glance down at the menu, you will be more than pleased at both the cuisine and cocktail selection.Aether has a selection of beer, wine and other spirits but its unique mixed-drink repertoire truly shines with a plethora of tequila and mezcal picks including their Oaxacan Old Fashioned. Mouthwatering food menu items include tuna tartare, marinated hamachi sashimi, crab linguine, smoked trout salad, ocean trout, scallops, crispy fried whole branzino and so much more. This new hot spot also serves up an impressive raw bar selection that will leave you wanting more. Luckily, aether is open seven days a week so you can go back as many times as you like.

1832 Frankford Ave., aetherfishtown.com

Dan Dan

Dan Dan may be in the heart of Center City, but some people have still not experienced the tasty magic this eatery produces.Dan Dan is not large in size but it is in flavor, with plenty of appetizing dishes available to take your taste buds on a ride. The bi-level Sichuan-Taiwanese bistro is a fun place to dine, especially if you get seats by the window or at the bar. However, once you eat the food, you won’t care if you even have a seat at all. Appetizing menu items include scallion baby shrimp, dumplings in chili oil, Dan Dan noodles, fried Taiwanese sausage, sweet & sour coconut seafood soup, cold sesame noodles, tasty variations of lo mein and fried rice and much more. Indulge in your meal while sipping on your enticing beverage from the bar and truly treat yourself. Dan Dan is open for lunch, dinner and happy hour as well.

126 S. 16th St., dandanrestaurant.com

Iron Hill Brewery & Restaurant

Iron Hill is stepping up the brewery game, big-time. This Center City hotspot is massive and has oh so much to offer. The beer is brewed locally and the food is always fresh, so you know this spot is the real deal. When you dine at Iron Hill you can’t help but admire the space. You can see the beer being brewed in massive machines behind the bar, plus the walls are filled with Philly designs and it all comes together in such a fun and carefree way. Enticing menu items include salmon spring rolls, voodoo shrimp, fried brussels sprouts, Korean barbeque chicken wings, baked Chesapeake-style crab cakes, pan-roasted organic chicken, lemon pie, apple crisp and so much more. Plus, do we even need to recommend the beer? It’s to die for, and Iron Hill is always coming up with new brews including their recently launched Clock Out Lager. This refreshing and light lager is available in12 oz. cans and is also currently the only Iron Hill beer available as a 6 pack.

1150 Market St. and other locations, ironhillbrewery.com

Res Ipsa

Res Ipsa is a very intriguing spot. During the day this little eatery serves up enticing coffee, sandwiches, pastries and homemade English muffins. But when the evening hits, Res Ipsa transforms into one of Philly’s most sought-after dinner spots. Dinner takes guests on a delicious journey through the chef’s specially selected menu, which includes starters, pastas, entrees and dessert coursed for the table. Menu items include gnocchi sardi, spaghetti alle vongole, roasted chicken, whole fish, chicory salad, trumpet mushrooms and much more. Res Ispa is BYO so you can splurge and bring a nice bottle of wine, champagne or whatever tickles your fancy. However, when you take your first bite of food you may forget about your alcohol altogether.

2218 Walnut St., resipsaphilly.com

Village Bar & Kitchen

This Queens Village hotspot offers up the perfect spot to hang out, indulge in comforting cuisine and kick back with a refreshing drink.Village Bar & Kitchen (previously known as Plenty Cafe) recently revamped its space and menu, so even if you’ve been to Plenty before you have a whole new experience to dive into. Tempting menu items include beer mussels, truffle bacon mac & cheese, rigatoni, Scottish salmon, red deviled eggs, a mouthwatering cheese board and much more. Village Bar & Kitchen also just revamped its lunch and happy-hour menus, adding even more mouthwatering options to its repertoire. This hot spot is the perfect destination to head to with friends, loved ones and family. It’s laid-back and carefree but still checks all of the boxes to be considered a unique and delicious culinary mecca.

705 S. 5th St., villagebarkitchen.com