Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

Revolution House

There aren't too many eateries that truly embody the spirit of historic Philadelphia in a chic way- but Revolution House knocks it out of the park. The multi-story venue pays homage to the City of Brotherly Love's rich historic roots with an atmosphere that steps back into time. RH boasts unique touches that make this Old City eatery truly stand out, plus the menu is nothing short of impressive. Delicious dishes include short rib risotto, southern herb fried chicken, smokey mac and cheese, firecracker shrimp and much more. Revolution House also has a vast cocktail, wine, spirit and beer selection, plus a mouthwatering brunch menu available on the weekends.

200 Market St., revolutionhouse.com

Cheu Fishtown

Cheu Noodle Bar and Bing Bing Dim Sum brings the fun to Fishtown. This eatery has not only phenomenal food, but also a one-of-a-kind atmosphere that allows guests to let their hair down and just enjoy their meal. No fancy frills or upscale notions, just fantastic food and memories you will not forget. Menu items include pastrami bing buns, green curry chicken wontons, red beet tartare, black garlic wings, coconut curry ramen, koji cabbage and much more. In the mood for some cocktails? You're in luck; Cheu Fishtown has a tasty repertoire with selections including a spiked juice, Shochu Spritz, Old-Fashionably Late (made with Japanese whiskey), Plunket on Ice, and H.B.I.C. A great spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

1416 Frankford Ave., cheufishtown.com

Parc

Parc brings the classicly elegant French bistro vibe to the City of Brotherly Love in a beautiful way. The grand and sophisticated eatery is gorgeous from the inside out. The space is smartly sophisticated yet inviting, and when the weather is warm guests can dine outside with a perfect view of Rittenhouse Park. Everything about Parc feels like a treat, especially the food. Menu items include duck l'orange, beef bourguignon, trout amandine, steak au poivre, seared scallops, spaghetti bolognese, veal piccata and much more. Parc also offers an impressive and mouthwatering selection for lunch, brunch, breakfast, midday treats and dessert. Desserts include pear-chestnut tart, apple tarte tatin, traditional crème brûlée and much more.

227 S 18th St., parc-restaurant.com

Tequilas

Tequilas offers authentic Mexican cuisine, a colorful and chic atmosphere and plenty of well, tequila. Tequilas atmosphere offers so much to anyone who dines there, the artwork, chandeliers, and space is incredibly unique. It's upscale yet fun, but the food is truly the showstopper. Incredible dishes include a gourmet selection of empanadas, ceviche, Camarones Rellenos, carne asada, oysters Cancun, mole poblano, tres leches cake, churros and much, much more. Tequilas also has an impressive happy hour menu that highlights their amazing selection of tequila, mezcal and other spirits. If you year for a traditional Mexican margarita or sangria cocktail, Tequilas should certainly be your first pick. This Center City hotspot is also open for lunch.

1602 Locust St., tequilasphilly.com

The Love

The Love is a gem right in the heart of Center City. Anyone can stop into this hotspot eatery and immediately leave the worries of the day behind while you dine in this chic and comfortable spot. The Love features a total of 100 seats, split between the main dining and bar areas, outdoor seating along 18th Street and an upper-level loft with a 20-person communal country leaving plenty of space to indulge in their delicious cuisine and impressive drink selection. Menu items include butternut squash and Honeycrisp Apple soup, exotic mushroom toast, Tuscan black kale risotto, maple salmon, Bohemian fish curry, half rack o' ribs and much more. The Love is also open for lunch and brunch on the weekends. A delicious spot if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

130 S 18th St., theloverestaurant.com