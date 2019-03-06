Philadelphia is home to plenty of amazing restaurants, bars and hotspots that have their own unique take on the culinary world. Discovering all of the best spots in the city is not the easiest feat, but we have some insight that may help you find your new favorite restaurant in Philadelphia. Here are the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

Louie Louie

This American bistro features a European twist, delicious food and an atmosphere that brings fearless color and flair right to West Philly. This University City hotspot comes from father and daughter restaurateurs Marty and Sydney Grims who have found major success in the past with the Philly food scene. Louie Louie is massive with space for 160 diners, 15 seats at the bar, 30 seats in the lounge and 50 seats outside on Walnut. The food is sublime, it boasts comfort, style and unbelievable taste. Menu items include bacon wrapped dates, lobster bisque, yellowfin tuna tartare, croque madame, linguini carbonara, braised short rib and much more. Louie Louie also has an impressive list of cocktails, some are even featured on their happy hour menu including a selection of Bellinis, a William B. Pitt Mule, sangria and much more. This popular eatery is also open for brunch and lunch, definitely a top pick if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

3611 Walnut St., louielouie.restaurant

Pod

Pod brings the flavor and the fun, all while looking chic and unique. Philadelphians who dine at this University City hotspot are always in for a treat. Patrons can hang out in the lounge while sampling refreshing cocktails, chill out in one of the pulsating, color-changing cocoon booths, or even pick their favorite dishes off of their sushi conveyor belt at the bar. Enticing dishes include a plethora of specialty negiri, colorful sushi platters and rolls, chicken dumpling ramen, wasabi vegetable rice, short rib lo mein, tempura rock shrimp, cheesesteak bao, scallops, plenty of tasty alcohol options and much more. What's the best part of dinner? Dessert of course, and Pod takes the sweet cuisine up another level. Guests can finish up their already delicious culinary experience with fluffernutter spring rolls, mochi ice cream, cardamom fudge brownie and more.

3636 Sansom St., podrestaurant.com

Gran Caffe L'Aquila

Gran Caffe L'Aquila has a lot going on, and every part of this authentic slice of Italy is worth visiting. Downstairs guests can indulge in enticing coffee by day, delicious wine by night and irresistible gelato whenever you want to treat yourself. Upstairs guests can experience one of the most authentic Italian restaurants in Philly, filled with mouthwatering food and an unbeatable atmosphere. The entire restaurant was designed and built in Italy and shipped over for installation, so you know its absolutely the real deal. Menu items include gnocchi, fire-grilled Scottish salmon, grilled sweet and spicy sausage, jumbo rigatoni, grilled veal chops, a plethora of wine, beer and cocktails and much more. Gran Caffe L'Aquila is also open for lunch, has a weekly tasting menu and even offers gelato tasting. Yes, you read that right. In fact, in honor of the flower show, this Center City hotspot is even offering a specialty gelato flavor: Violet Marmellata. A fantastic choice if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

1716 Chestnut St., grancaffelaquila.com

Harp & Crown

When you look at Harp & Crown from the outside, you don't really see much, but for some reason, it still piques your interest. Then when you walk inside Harp & Crown you see why your curiosity came out, it's stunning. It's hard to find just a few words to describe the Center City spot, there are swanky and chic decorations, insanely tasty cocktails, comfortable lounging areas, a gorgeous bar and an upscale bowling alley that serves drinks and food located right underneath the main bar area. It's definitely a place you will have to go and see to truly believe. If you come for the unique atmosphere, you'll stay for the food. Delectable menu items include seared tuna, Spanish octopus, fettuccine, grilled pork chops, garlic prawns, lamb meatballs, a tasty selection of gourmet pizzas and much more. Harp & Crown is also open for brunch (where they offer a doughnut wall) and happy hour. A fantastic pick if you are looking for the best places to eat in Philadelphia this weekend.

1525 Sansom St., harpcrown.com

Devon

Devon Seafood Grill truly lives up to the hype- the seafood here is incredibly fresh and delicious. Plus the atmosphere is bright, classy, upscale and fun all packaged into one delectable venue. Dining at Devon is always a true treat- if you are a fan of incredible coastal fare there really is nowhere better. Plus Devon offers incredible deals including a one buck shuck, a prix fixe menu and more. Mouthwatering dishes include mini lobster rolls, jumbo lump crab cakes, spicy creole gumbo, lobster cod salad, grilled Atlantic salmon, a seafood mixed grill, chocolate lava cake and much, much more. Devon also updates and adds to their menu to keep it fresh, flavorful and always mouthwatering. This Rittenhouse hotspot also offers a great drink and cocktail selection that pairs perfectly with the upscale fair. Devon is open for lunch, brunch and happy hour as well.

225 S 18th St., devonseafood.com