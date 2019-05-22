The summertime is great for a lot of things: tanning, going on vacation, drinking and of course, eating. Whether you’re looking for a frozen treat to cool you down on a hot day, a piping hot seafood meal to cure your cravings or even a refreshing fruity drink to make your day that much sweeter, Philly has got you covered.

The best summer treats in Philly and where you can get 'em

The Free Spirit Collection from Saxbys

Saxbys wanted to break the mold of the classic “mocktail” idea and come out with a booze-free line of cocktail-inspired coffee- and tea-based sippers that are not “faux” anything. The new line of beverages includes an Espresso Tonic, Cold Brew Sangria Spritz, a Philly House Punch and a Raspberry Breeze. All of these refreshing beverages are incredibly tasty and under 100 calories. The Free Spirit Collection will launch in all of the brand’s cafes on May 28 and will be available all summer long.

Various locations, saxbyscoffee.com

Champagne Popsicles from The Twisted Tail

If you want to cool down with a twist, this Headhouse Square hot spot has got you covered. The Twisted Tail is taking a normal champagne drink up a notch by pouring the bubbly over fruity frozen pops. These tasty treats will be available in seven rotating flavors: watermelon, honey dew, cantaloupe, pineapple, blueberry, strawberry and mixed berry. The champagne pops will be available all summer long for $15.

509 S. 2nd St., thetwistedtail.com

Surf and Turf from Square 1682

Square 1682’s delightful special will be running throughout the spring and summer every Tuesday. Indulge in a juicy, 10-ounce Angus Ribeye, half a grilled Maine lobster, crushed fingerling potatoes, charred lime, roasted garlic, drawn herb butter and chimichurri sauce for just $25 at the Center City hot spot to truly make this season special. But wait, there’s more. You can also get a refreshing beer for only $3 with your surf and turf meal. Surf and turf lovers wishing to snag a seat and feast on this delicious meal can call ahead and secure a table by calling 215-563-5008.

121 S. 17th St., square1682.com

CBD Smoothies from FUEL

This summer, treat yourself to a frozen drink that will cool and calm you down at the same time. Fuel has three different options for their Dream Smoothies; all three can have CBD added to make them extra-special. The smoothies come in three sizes, including 16 ounces ($6.95), 20 ounces ($7.95) and 24 ounces ($8.95). The smoothies are available in three flavors: Green Dream (vegan and made with kale, ginger, pineapple, spinach, honey), Berry Dream (vegan and made with strawberry, mango, apple, banana) and Orange Dream (vegan option available and made with OJ, banana, vanilla, non-fat yogurt). Additionally, customers can add a half-milliliter of CBD oil to other smoothies for only $2.95.

Various locations, fuelrechargeyourself.com

Funnel Cake from Philly Flavors

If you can’t make it down to the boardwalk quite as often as you would like this summer, don’t sweat it. Philly Flavors is already well-known for their delectable ice cream, specialty sundaes and frozen drinks, but most people forget this hot spot offers a lot more than just ice-cold treats. Head to this popular shop to indulge in their simply irresistible funnel cake this summer to truly make the most of this tasty season. Anything fried and topped with powdered sugar can’t be bad, right? Or, if you’re feeling really fancy, go for their waffle ice cream sandwich to take it up a notch and get the best of both worlds.

Various locations, phillyflavors.com

Burgers from P’unk Burger

This East Passyunk hot spot knows how to make a delicious and juicy burger, and there are oh so many options to choose from. Philadelphians can choose from a beef, turkey, chicken, ahi tuna, lamb, veggie or grilled portabella base to build their own mouthwatering burger and add any of P’unk’s delectable toppings, sauces and spreads. If creating your own burger isn’t exactly your jam, that’s no problem. P’unk has plenty of burger creations to choose from, including their Cuban (beef, ham, red dragon English ale whole grain mustard cheddar and fried pickles), Cali (turkey, bib lettuce, cheddar and house-made guacamole), Mediterranean (lamb, feta cheese, red onion and tzatziki sauce) Wasabi Ahi (spicy rare Ahi tuna, wasabi sauce, arugula and cusabi slaw) and more.

1823 Passyunk Ave., punkburger.com

Lobster Clam Bake from Red Owl Tavern

No meal screams summer quite like a lobster clam bake, and Red Owl Tavern will be serving this irresistible treat up all summer long for $39. The dish features mouth-watering mussels, clams, shrimp, fingerling potatoes and corn on the cob, and is topped with one full pound of lobster, served in classic speckled enamelware black pot. The best part? On Mondays throughout the summer, ROT will be offering this mouthwatering meal for only $25, from Memorial Day to Labor Day. Philadelphians can enjoy their dinner while sitting outside and indulging in one of lead bartender Kyle Darrow’s enticing cocktails as well, to make the most of their summer night.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com