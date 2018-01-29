Betsy Ross raises an Eagles flag over her home

The Betsy Ross House was the place to be this morning if you’re an Eagles fan. Famed flagmaker, Betsy Ross, decided to put up an Eagles flag in honor of the home team for the week leading up to the Super Bowl.

“I think the Eagles are the best birds that there ever are and I’m certainly a fan of anyone who puts so much effort into winning,” Ross says. “I believe it is their ability to work together as a team that will make them win the Super Bowl. I also think a strong leader is important.”

Despite being nearly 266 years old, Ross hasn’t lost a bit of spunk and is extra fired up with the Eagles going to the Super Bowl, proudly wearing her Eagles green and likening the Patriots to Boston cream puffs.

While she was busy hoisting up the Eagles flag, she received a surprise visit from Bostonian, Paul Revere, who proclaimed he was rooting for the New England Patriots.

The pair decided then and there to make a wager based on the outcome of the 2018 Super Bowl. If the Eagles win, Old North Church in Boston would have to hang a 13-point flag in their honor. If the Patriots win, Betsy Ross will hang up the pair of lanterns referencing Paul Revere’s ride (“one if by land, two if by sea”) at her home.

Ross is fully confident that the Eagles will win, however.

“I’m positive that the Eagles are going to beat the Patriots,” she says. “We are a city of winners in Philadelphia and the poor Patriots — it’s time for them to surrender.”

In addition to all this fanfare, Amy Needle, President and CEO of Historic Philadelphia, reveals some special discounts for Eagles “loyalists” to the Betsy Ross House through Sunday, Feb. 4.

“All visitors to the Betsy Ross House wearing Eagles gear will receive $1 off admission and 20% off a gift shop item,” she says.

Sounds like a win-win for Eagles fans in the mood for a little history.

Go birds!

If you go:

The Betsy Ross House

Open Tuesday through Sunday

10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

239 Arch St.

historicphiladelphia.com/betsy-ross-house