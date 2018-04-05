The Travel Channel is filming at this Philly restaurant this weekend

If you don’t have plans yet for Sunday afternoon, perhaps you should head out to East Passyunk’s Bing Bing Dim Sum for a bite.
As if having delicious scarlet dumplings and roast pork bao wasn’t enough, the Travel Channel will be filming there between 12:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m., for the show "Food Paradise."
There’s even a chance of getting featured. It's not every day you can get your brunch with a side of stardom.
Bing Bing Dim Sum just made the announcement on Twitter.
Come hang while we get Filmed this Sunday! 12:30-3:30pm. Travel Channel. Food Paradise. They might pick you to be featured on our episode! pic.twitter.com/jgjAYIpFXU— Bing Bing Dim Sum (@bingbingdimsum) April 5, 2018
We recently featured Shawn Darragh of Bing Bing Dim Sum for our East Passyunk Restaurant Week edition of Eat Like an Insider.
For more information, visit: bingbingdimsum.com.