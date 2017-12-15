Black Thought of The Roots may have dropped the most epic freestyle of 2017

Black Thought may have dropped the most epic freestyle of 2017. Screenshot via Youtube

If you need a little inspiration to get through one more day of work before the weekend, get motivated by Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, who dropped one of 2017’s most epic freestyles yesterday on Funkmaster Flex’s freestyle series, “Freestyles on Flex” on Hot 97.

Black Thought doesn’t come up for air, freestyling for a solid 9:47 in one take.

According to Ambrosia For Heads, he “owns his greatness” at 7:20, shouting out his “hardworking mother,” “his crew” and of course, Philadelphia — the city where his journey began.

“I never thought I’d be winning Grammy Awards with The Roots / I never thought that I’d be getting long in the tooth / My OG told me, ‘Boy, you better go and live your truth’ / I am a walking affirmation / That imagination, focus, and patience / Gets you closer to your aspiration / And just ’cause they give you sh—t don’t mean you have to take it / My words capture greatness.”

You can watch the full video below.