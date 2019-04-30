Everything you need to know about the city's first ever Bold Women & Beer Festival

This Saturday head to Love City Brewing to celebrate two incredible things: bold women and beer. Members of the local chapter of The Pink Boots Society teamed up with Bold Women & Beer (an association of prominent women in Philadelphia’s beer industry) to launch the city’s first-ever female-focused beer festival celebrating strong women in the brewing industry and their enticing creations.

The Bold Women & Beer Festival will feature incredible samples from over 30 breweries, delicious food from Philly-focused food trucks, entertainment from female-fronted rock bands and much more. The best part? You can drink and have tons of fun for a great cause, 100 percent of the proceeds will be donated to the Philadelphia Area Chapter Scholarship Fund to educate Pink Boots Society’s members.

“We are excited to host the first woman-focused beer festival in Pennsylvania because Philly has always been known for its beer and women who are active in the craft beer scene,” said Erin Wallace, chapter co-president of the Pink Boots Society and owner of Devil’s Den and The Old Eagle Tavern in a release.

Any Philadelphian who heads to the festival this weekend will get the opportunity to sample some of the most unique brews in the area, some were even created specifically for the event. Samples will include Love City Brewing’s “Smash It Up Saison” (a fruity and light dry ale); Cape May Brewing Company’s “Maybe She’s Brewed with It” (a mango cherry sour ale); Free Will Brewing Company’s “Bold Bubbles” (a brut IPA with dragon fruit powder); Naked Brewing Company’s “Pearl’s Boots” (a cream ale with local malt, honey, hibiscus and Pink Boots hop blend); Evergrain Brewing Company & Selin’s Grove Brewery’s “Trois Fleurs” (a saison with rose hips, hibiscus and Pink Boot’s hop blend) and much more.

Participating breweries include Evil Genius Beer Company, Free Will Brewing Company, Sterling Pig Brewery, La Cabra Brewing, Tonewood Brewing, Iron Hill Brewery, Flying Fish Brewing Co., Troegs Independent Brewing, Wallenpaupack Brewing Company and much more.

“Love City Brewing is a majority women-owned company, so supporting women in the beer industry is very important to us. We hope that hosting it at our brewery will lead to more people coming and more money being raised,” said Melissa Walter, Co-Founder of Love City Brewing Company in a release.

Drinking a ton of enticing beers will surely build up your appetite, and the festival will feature plenty of mouthwatering options including sliders from Stuff’d Buns, Southern comfort food from Royalzarasa and Thai specialties from Flaming Basil. Food is pay-as-you-go but all of the fabulous entertainment is included with general admission tickets. According to the release, DJ Boo Boo from Toasted Walnut, Ma’am, Resilient, PJ Brown & Her Resistance and Stinking Lizveta look forward to rocking the crowd and making the first Bold Women & Beer Festival in Pennsylvania an unforgettable experience.

Tickets are available on Eventbrite for $45 and include an exclusive Bold Women & Beer keepsake tasting glass for guests to take home. For more information visit boldwomenandbeer.com