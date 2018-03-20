This Philly restaurant just added a boozy pizza to the menu

Scarpetta has a boozy pizza on the menu in Philadelphia in collaboration with Stateside Urbancraft vodka. Provided

Now you can eat your pizza and get a buzz all at once! Today, Scarpetta, in collaboration with Stateside Urbancraft Vodka, added a boozy pizza to the menu.

As part of their mission to add a modern take on Italian cuisine, this Vodka Pizza couldn’t have come at a better time, with the brutal snowstorm plaguing the city at the moment.

Simply walking outside hurts, but maybe treating yourself to this boozy pizza might help soften the blow. (Have you felt the wrath of the hail, yet?)

The dough is infused with Stateside vodka as is the mozzarella cheese. What’s more, even the sun-dried tomatoes get a sprinkling of vodka blush sauce.

You can order the pie on the dinner menu for $10 and for even less “dough” during happy hour — $6 a pie.

And just to be clear, you must be 21 years old to order the vodka pizza.

Scarpetta is located at 210 W. Rittenhouse Square.