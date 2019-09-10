The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is pulling into Philly this weekend

This weekend is truly going to be spirited — the Bourbon Legends Boxcar Tour is coming to the City of Brotherly Love, and Philadelphians are about to get a real taste of Kentucky.

The Bourbon Legends Boxcar Pop-up Tour has already made marks around the country during it’s second year, providing an incredibly unique experience already to Denver, Chicago, New York City, Cleveland, Houston and Columbus. Now, it’s Philadelphia’s turn.

The Pop-Up Tour is a multi-sensory and immersive encounter featuring four unique experiences highlighting four distinct bourbons. Libation lovers will enjoy the rich history of the event, focusing on the craft behind how bourbon is made, and any spirit-seeker will enjoy the unique experiences only the Pop-up Tour can provide.

According to a release, guests who come aboard the Boxcar will be able to taste, touch and witness the craft behind some of the most legendary bourbons including Jim Beam, Maker’s Mark, Knob Creek, and Basil Hayden’s right in their hometown.

Philadelphians can start their journey at one of the tasting booths set up with samples of each enticing bourbon, or maybe by sipping on a flavorful cocktail provided from the craft cocktail bar. Bourbon experts and icons will also lead a tour and guide libation lovers through the premium experience. While sipping on their tasty beverages, guests can also dive headfirst into an abundant amount of enticing Southern-style bites including mac and cheese and beef brisket.

There is also a sensorium tour designed to take guests on an intimate journey, harnessing a multitude of senses and a lot of curiosity.

If you come for the mouthwatering food and drink options, you’ll stay for the atmosphere. The Boxcar Tour is designed to truly take guests back in time when bourbon boxcars were the norm and age-old spirit traditions ruled the liquor world.

Because this event is invite-only or booked through reservations, the location of the Boxcar will not be revealed to you until after you are fully registered. Anyone interested in either day (Sept. 14 and Sept. 15-- times vary) can register online at bourbonboxcar.com. After registering, more details and an access code will be given and any more questions can be answered on the official site.