The Brewer’s Plate celebrated its 14th year at the Kimmel Center

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

The 2018 Brewer's Plate was held this past weekend at the Kimmel Center. | HughE Dillon

On Friday, March 30, the 14th annual Brewer’s Plate was held at the Kimmel Center.



The highly anticipated event brings together professionals from all sides of the culinary season to team up on creative food and drink combinations.

“It was originally created by Fair Food as a celebration of the incredible local food and beverages available in and around Philadelphia,” says Emily Whitted, development coordinator for Fair Food. “It’s also a unique opportunity for industry connections to be made.”

What makes this event stand out from others is the quality of the food and drink being served.

“All participants are chosen with an attention to the local sourcing and high quality ingredients they use in their food or drink,” Whitted says. “The Brewer's Plate pulls from over 90 top restaurants, breweries, wineries, cideries, and distilleries in the region.”

Participants included Hungry Pigeon, High Street on Market, Philadelphia Distilling, Ploughman Cider, Victory Brewing, Bud & Marilyn’s, Cherry Grove Farm and more.

“The list goes on,” Whitted says.

Whitted adds that proceeds from the event benefit Fair Food, a non-profit dedicated to promoting sustainable agriculture and a strong local food network.

“This event serves as an important fundraiser for Fair Food's work, as well as a manifestation of their mission played out in one incredible night of relationship-building, eating, and drinking.”

Did you attend? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.