Brigitte Nielsen of ‘Creed II’ isn’t happy with this Philly restaurant

The actress gave them some “feedback” on her Instagram.

You never know who you’re talking to, which is why being nice is always the way to go.

Actress Brigitte Nielsen, famous for her roles in “Rocky IV” and “Red Sonja,” is in town filming for “Creed II,” and stopped into Zavino’s in University City.

Apparently, the manager had an issue with Nielsen’s service dogs and the actress posted about the experience on her Instagram.

Yikes!

She did say she was enjoying Philadelphia, however, and that people, for the most part, are nice here.

HughE Dillon Philly Chit Chat told us that Nielsen also stopped by Gran Caffe L’Aquila on Tuesday and enjoyed some gelato.

With a world gelato champion behind their signature scoops, Nielsen certainly has great taste.

