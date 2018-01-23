She’ll be performing not one, but two shows!

Britney Spears is coming to The Borgata in Atlantic City this summer. Getty Images

Oh baby, baby. Pop icon Britney Spears will be performing two shows at the Borgata in Atlantic City this summer. Known for hits like “Baby One More Time,” “Crazy,” “Oops...I Did it Again,” “Sometimes” and more, the 36-year-old singer steps out of her Las Vegas residency for two shows this summer on July 19 and July 20 as a part of her “Piece of Me” tour.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, Jan. 26 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased here.

Prices start at $199 and go up to $349.

For the chance to see Spears perform in such an intimate space so close to home, you’ll be “lucky” to get your hands on tickets.

While summer seems far away, here's some throwback Britney goodness to hold you over.



If you go:

Britney Spears

“Piece of Me” Tour

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

The Event Center

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

July 19 and 20, 2018

8PM

$199-349

theborgata.com